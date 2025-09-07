Blow for Shelbourne in title race as Athlone Town extend lead

Results – Women’s Premier Division

Bohemians 2-0 Cork City

DLR Waves 0-0 Wexford

Sligo Rovers 2-2 Treaty United

Athlone Town 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Galway United 2-1 Shelbourne

Peamount United 5-0 Waterford

*****

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE extended their lead atop the Women’s Premier Division table, as Shelbourne’s title ambitions were dealt a blow.

The defending champions beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0 yesterday, while Shelbourne suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Galway United.

The Reds had been keeping the pressure on Athlone, one point behind before yesterday’s fixtures but they now sit four adrift with five games to go.

The top two meet again on 27 September — Athlone won their previous clash 2-1 — but yesterday may prove a significant moment in the title race.

Shelbourne hit the front in Galway through Golden Boot leader Mackenzie Anthony in the 37th minute, but Emma Doherty levelled matters shortly after the restart. Jamie Erickson scored what proved to be the winner in the 68th minute, heading home Aoibheann Costello’s corner.

The result saw Galway move up to third, six points off Shelbourne.

First-half goals from Kelly Brady and Roisin Molloy saw Athlone continue their title defence against Shamrock Rovers on home soil.

The sides meet again in the upcoming FAI Cup semi-finals, but first, Athlone’s focus returns to their European adventure. Colin Fortune’s side travel to Glasgow City for the first leg of their opening Europa Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Wexford and Treaty United fell to fourth and fifth in the table respectively, having dropped points in draws with DLR Waves and Sligo Rovers.

Newly-crowned All-Island Cup champions Wexford played out a stalemate away to DLR Waves, while Treaty let a two-goal lead slip late on in Sligo.

What a goal from Bella Flocchini! She makes it 2-0 for Treaty United. pic.twitter.com/hcs9fl2ar6 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) September 6, 2025

Amy Tierney and free-scoring Bella Flocchini had the Limerick side 2-0 up down the stretch, but Muireann Devaney pulled one back in the 88th minute before Paula McGrory’s 94th-minute penalty rescued a crucial draw for the Bit O’Red.

Elsewhere, Peamount United powered to a 5-0 win over Waterford and Bohemians beat Cork City 2-0.

Peamount maintained their fine run of form with a five-star showing. Ellen Dolan opened the scoring the the 19th minute, before a Becky Watkins brace left it 3-0 at half time. Croatia international Antea Guvo got in on the act in the 79th minute, and three minutes from time, Sadhbh Doyle capped a brilliant individual showing with a goal of her own. She had previously provided three assists.

Like Athlone, Bohemians got the job done in the first half against Cork City, with Alannah McEvoy and Leiagh Glennon on the scoresheet.

Cork and Waterford remain at the foot of the table, the Rebels bottom by one point.