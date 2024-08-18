Advertisement
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
TIGHT AT THE TOP

Poland's Niewiadoma wins Women's Tour de France by just four seconds

Niewiadoma dug in during the race’s gruelling final Alpine ascent.
6.22pm, 18 Aug 2024
POLAND’S KATARZYNA NIEWIADOMA won her first women’s Tour de France title by just four seconds on Sunday as she dug in during the race’s gruelling final Alpine ascent.

The 29-year-old Canyon SRAM rider summited the daunting Alpe d’Huez mountain one minute one second behind stage winner Demi Vollering to maintain her grip on the yellow jersey.

Going into the final stage, Niewiadoma held a lead of one minute 15 seconds ahead of main rival and reigning Tour champion Vollering.

The Dutchwomen produced a barnstorming performance in Sunday’s 150-kilometre slog from Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d’Huez, outsprinting compatriot Pauliena Rooijakkers to the line to claim the stage win.

Niewiadoma completed the eight-stage tour in 24 hours 36min 07sec, a mere four seconds in front of second-placed Vollering with Rooijakkers completing the podium just a further six seconds behind.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
