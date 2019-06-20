This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 June, 2019
Mouthwatering ties in store as Women's World Cup last 16 confirmed

The knockout stages get underway on Saturday, with France’s clash against Brazil one of the standout games.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 10:26 PM
20 minutes ago 2,367 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4691582

WITH THE CURTAIN now drawn on the group stages at the Women’s World Cup, the line-up for the first round of knockout games has been confirmed as the competition reaches the business end of proceedings.

Women World Cup - France v Norway Hosts France will face Brazil in the last 16. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

USA’s victory over Sweden in Le Harve this evening saw the defending champions advance through as one of six group winners, alongside hosts France, Germany, Italy, England and Netherlands.

Joining those nations in the last 16 are the six runners-up — Norway, Spain, Australia, Japan, Canada and Sweden — while the draw is completed by four of the best third-placed teams after the group stages. They are Nigeria, Cameroon and China.

The last 16 gets underway on Saturday with the meeting of Group B winners Germany and Nigeria, before Norway — the 1995 champions — face Australia in Nice.

On Sunday, Phil Neville’s England continue their campaign against Cameroon, who sneaked through from Group E thanks to a dramatic 95th winner against New Zealand on Thursday.

The fourth last 16 tie sees hosts France go head-to-head with Brazil in a mouthwatering clash in Le Harve, while Spain will attempt to cause an upset on Monday when they play a rampant USA side in Reims.

Screen Shot 2019-06-20 at 22.14.53 Source: Fifa

At the Parc des Princes, Sweden will do battle with Canada and then, on Tuesday, the first knockout round concludes as Italy face China and European champions Netherlands play 2011 winners Japan in arguably the tie of the last 16.

TG4 will have live coverage of the knockout games on Saturday and Sunday, while RTÉ 2 will broadcast the remaining four fixtures on Monday and Tuesday. 

The quarter-finals take place on 27, 28 and 29 June, the semi-finals on 2 and 3 July and then the final, in Lyon, on Sunday 7 July. 

Women’s World Cup last 16 fixtures:

Saturday 22 June:

  • Germany v Nigeria, Stade des Alpes, 4.30pm [TG4]
  • Norway v Australia, Stade de Nice, 8pm [TG4]

Sunday 23 June:

  • England v Cameroon, Stade du Hainaut, 4.30pm [TG4]
  • France v Brazil, Stade Oceane, 8pm [TG4]

Monday 24 June:

  • Spain v USA, Stade Auguste-Delaune, 5pm [RTÉ 2]
  • Sweden v Canada, Parc des Princes, 8pm [RTÉ 2]

Tuesday 25 June:

  • Italy v China, Stade de la Mosson, 5pm [RTÉ 2]
  • Netherlands v Japan, Roazhon Park, 8pm [RTÉ 2].

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

