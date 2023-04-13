World Boxing: What is it, will Ireland be involved, and will it affect the Olympics?

What is World Boxing?

WORLD BOXING, WHICH launched on Thursday, describes itself as “a new, not-for-profit, international federation… which aims to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.”

The new federation said that it has created itself “in response to the persistent issues surrounding Olympic-style boxing’s existing international governing body, whose failure to address the IOC’s longstanding concerns over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management has placed boxing’s future as an Olympic sport in doubt”.

Remind me of the story with the International Boxing Association…

The International Boxing Association (IBA), which is amateur boxing’s longstanding governing body, has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee since 2019 due to long-standing issues over governance, financial stability, sustainability, refereeing and judging systems.

As a result, boxing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will not run under the IBA’s authority as has traditionally been the case, and the sport faces an uncertain future beyond next summer.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after IBA failed to implement changes requested by the IOC.

Who is involved in World Boxing, and what is their plan?

World Boxing launched on Thursday with an interim Executive Board made-up of key figures from USA Boxing, the German Boxing Association, Dutch Boxing Federation, Boxing New Zealand, Swedish Boxing Federation and Philippines Boxing.

Advertisement

The interim executive also includes two athlete representatives: Lauren Price of Wales and Richard Torrez Jr of the USA.

World Boxing say they will aim to make contact with the IOC imminently and anticipate it could take two years to earn provisional recognition but has listed five pledges as part of its launch announcement.

These include keeping boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement; ensuring the interests of boxers are put first, to deliver sporting integrity and fair competitions, as well as create a competition structure designed in the best interests of the boxers, and to operate to the strongest governance standards with transparent financial management.

Are the Irish Athletic Boxing Association involved?

World Boxing will invite new members to join the organisation from next month, and plan to host an inaugural congress and elections in November 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) said that it shares the stated principles of the new World Boxing federation.

“All IABA boxers deserve the Olympic dream,” IABA president Gerry O’Mahony said.

“That can only continue to be possible… with a global governing body which places the Olympic movement at its core.”

Can the IBA take legal action against World Boxing?

World Boxing’s interim secretary general Simon Toulson addressed this on Thursday and insisted it would be possible for national federations to join them and stay part of the IBA.

He added: “We’re setting this up for the benefit of boxers first and for the benefit of the sport to keep us in the Olympic Movement.

“We’re not in a fight with the IBA but there is a chance there will be a legal challenge to what we’re doing. That’s a fact of life.

“We don’t want it to get nasty or to distract from what we’re trying to do here but there is a possibility of legal action from them.

“From a legal perspective, there is no restriction on a national federation being part of two organisations. This has happened before in various sports.

“There is no legal reason why you cannot be a member of IBA and World Boxing at the same time.”

– Additional reporting from Press Association