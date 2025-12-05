Fifa president Gianni Infantino just introducing the US president and First Lady here, to warm applause.
24 mins ago
5:12PM
Good evening, everybody! Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of the draw for next year’s Fifa World Cup.
It’s all going down at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C, where Ireland will learn their potential opponents for next year’s big show should they qualify via the playoffs.
This… could take a while.
Andrea Bocelli has just performed, Kevin Hart has been doing his thing, and US president Donald Trump is expected to speak as well.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland to discover possible opponents in 2026 Fifa World Cup draw
Infantino tells the American audience that the World Cup is like “100 Super Bowls in one month”.
He’s promising a huge show this evening, which probably doesn’t bode well for this writer’s chances of sneaking off at 7pm.
Infantino enjoying himself in the MC role at the moment, imploring American fans to chant ‘USA, USA’, Canadian fans to chant ‘CAN-A-DA’, and so on.
The draw is streaming live on Fifa’s YouTube channel if you want to catch it while you’re out and about.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino just introducing the US president and First Lady here, to warm applause.
Good evening, everybody! Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of the draw for next year’s Fifa World Cup.
It’s all going down at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C, where Ireland will learn their potential opponents for next year’s big show should they qualify via the playoffs.
This… could take a while.
Andrea Bocelli has just performed, Kevin Hart has been doing his thing, and US president Donald Trump is expected to speak as well.
Enjoy!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Liveblog