LIVE: Ireland to discover possible opponents in 2026 Fifa World Cup draw

Infantino tells the American audience that the World Cup is like “100 Super Bowls in one month”.

He’s promising a huge show this evening, which probably doesn’t bode well for this writer’s chances of sneaking off at 7pm.

Infantino enjoying himself in the MC role at the moment, imploring American fans to chant ‘USA, USA’, Canadian fans to chant ‘CAN-A-DA’, and so on.