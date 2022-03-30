Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Who’s going to Qatar? Five places still up for grabs at this year’s World Cup

27 teams have now qualified for the tournament.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 2:48 PM
32 minutes ago 653 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5725416
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo last night.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo last night.
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo last night.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE QUALIFICATION PICTURE for the World Cup in Qatar is nearing completion, with 27 of the 32 finalists now confirmed.

Here are the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.

Hosts

  • Qatar

Europe (13 places total)

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

To be decided: Portugal and Poland joined the 10 UEFA group winners by triumphing in play-offs on Tuesday. The final play-off path remains unfinished, with Ukraine’s semi-final against Scotland postponed to June. The winners of that match will take on Wales, who beat Austria in their semi last week.

South America (4/5 places)

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

To be decided: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay are through as top-four finishers in South America’s 10-team qualifying competition, while Peru, having come fifth, are the side advancing to the intercontinental play-offs – two ties in June that will determine the final two berths.

Asia (4/5 places)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

To be decided: Four sides have progressed by finishing in the top two in the two groups of six – the third-placed sides, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, will face each other in June in Doha for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs against Peru.

Africa (five places)

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

To be decided: All spots were sealed on Tuesday as five two-legged play-offs were completed.

North/Central America & Caribbean (3/4 places)

Qualified: Canada

To be decided: Two teams will join Canada in advancing to Qatar as CONCACAF top-three finishers, with another to get an intercontinental play-offs spot by coming fourth. At the moment the United States and Mexico are second and third respectively on 25 points and Costa Rica – who cannot finish lower – fourth, three points behind with an inferior goal difference. The final round of matches takes place in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Costa Rica hosting the US, while Mexico entertain El Salvador.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Oceania (0/1 places)

To be decided: The Oceania qualifying process will be completed on Wednesday when the Solomon Islands take on New Zealand in Doha for a place in the intercontinental play-offs, where they will face the fourth-placed finisher from CONCACAF qualifying.

******

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie