Poll: Who is going to win the World Cup?

France are the holders from 2018.

WITH NO SHORTAGE of controversy surrounding it, the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar in the coming days.

The hosts face Ecuador in Sunday’s opener in Al Khor, with their fellow Group A clash of Senegal and Netherlands, and the Group B meetings of England and Iran, and USA and Wales, all down for decision on Monday.

Reigning champions France get their title defence underway against Australia in Group D on Tuesday night.

There’s plenty of contenders and a big few weeks of football lie ahead, culminating in the final in Lusail on 18 December.

Time for the big question, so:

Who is going to win the World Cup?

