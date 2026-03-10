O'Connor and English spearhead Irish team for World Indoor Championships

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE named an initial squad selection for the World Indoor Championships in Poland later this month.

Kate O’Connor and Mark English will spearhead the team in Toruń from 20 to 22 March.

They are among eight athletes set for action, having achieved the A standard, while there are four others awaiting confirmation from World Athletics tomorrow.

Ciara Neville and Elizabeth Ndudi are among the cohort hoping to qualify via ranking position, having achieved the B standard.

O’Connor made history at last year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, when she won Ireland’s first medal since 2006 in claiming Pentathlon silver.

Having gone on to repeat the feat in Heptathlon in the outdoor equivalent, O’Connor has been in impressive early season form, setting two personal bests at the National Indoor Championships.

Five-time European medallist English has also made a strong start to 2026, lowering his Irish indoor 800m record on two separate occasions.

Ready for World Indoors! 🇵🇱😮‍💨



We’ve selected an initial team for the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland 🤩



* Provisionally selected pending confirmation by World Athletics #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/gO6V2b6OsP — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 10, 2026

Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs will compete in a straight 15-man 3000m final, while Maeve O’Neill will make her Irish international debut in the 800m, having recently broken the national indoor record.

Sarah Lavin (60m Hurdles), Bori Akinola (60m) and Lauren Roy (60m) are the speedsters to look out for. Akinola recently broke Israel Olatunde’s national record, running 6.54 seconds in Serbia.

“This is an exciting team with real prospects for medal success,” said Athletics Ireland High Performance Director, Paul McNamara.

“Kate’s achievement in Nanjing last year has set a bar for what Irish athletes can achieve at these championships, and we travel to Poland with real intent.

“Along with our seasoned performers it’s great to see emerging talent make an impact this season and earn the opportunity to compete against the best in the world.”

Selections

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Pentathlon

Mark English – Men’s 800m

Maeve O’Neill – Women’s 800m

Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 3000m

Nick Griggs – Men’s 3000m

Sarah Lavin – Women’s 60m Hurdles

Bori Akinola – Men’s 60m

Lauren Roy – Women’s 60m

Provisional selections

* Pending confirmation from World Athletics on 11 March