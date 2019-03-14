This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to be part of key decisions': Players call for a seat at World Rugby table

Rugby bosses are due to meet in Dublin on Thursday to discuss the Nations Championship plan.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,411 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4541088
Johnny Sexton is the President of the International Rugby Players Council.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton is the President of the International Rugby Players Council.
Johnny Sexton is the President of the International Rugby Players Council.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE WORLD’S TOP rugby players have called for a seat at the decision-making table as discussions about the future of the global game continue.

The sport’s bosses are due to meet in Dublin on Thursday where World Rugby’s controversial Nations Championship proposal will be top of the agenda.

In a statement issued early this morning, International Rugby Players committed to their participation in the summit “in order to explore options and see if a constructive solution for the game can be found”.

But a host of player representatives insisted that their voice needs to be clearly heard by the power brokers in this and future discussions, and called for a more formal involvement.

“We want to ensure that there will be no repeat of the current situation and that the frustrations over the lack of player consultation are addressed,” Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said. 

“It’s in the interest of our game that World Rugby and the unions convene with the playing population so that proper solutions can be agreed. Players having a genuine, and greater say, can’t be undervalued.”

The Nations Championship — a proposed 12-team tournament which would link the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams as well as Japan and the USA — was met with strong criticism from players, with concerns about additional games and the status of the Pacific island nations to the fore.

Ahead of Thursday’s crucial talks, Australia’s Michael Hooper and former South African captain Jean de Villiers also  reinforced the need for rugby bosses to hear and respect players’ opinions.

“We want to be part of key decisions in the game, however at the moment we don’t have a proper seat at the table to exert any influence,” Hooper said.

“Players understand, better than anyone, what happens at the coal face and how certain decisions impact both the players and the broader game, so it would be counterproductive to cast the player view aside.

“Moving forward we want to ensure that the players have independently appointed representation on the World Rugby Executive Committee and other key World Rugby decision making bodies.”

De Villiers added: “The players feel that the existing understanding between World Rugby and the Players should evolve from a loose commitment to consult, to a requirement to reach agreement on certain key issues.

“The feeling on the call was that it is no longer appropriate for World Rugby and the unions to determine tournament structures, logistics and tournament terms of participation without getting to an agreed outcome with players.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 2 review: Wherever you start, you have to finish with Jamie Codd
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Uefa investigating Neymar's outburst following PSG's defeat to Man Utd
    IRELAND
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Rio Ferdinand: 'Nervous' Liverpool playing with the handbrake on
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie