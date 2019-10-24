This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nationals rout Astros to take command of World Series

The Washington Nationals used a six-run seventh inning to pull away from the Houston Astros and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

By AFP Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 11:06 AM
59 minutes ago 559 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4865218
Wasington Nationals
Wasington Nationals
Wasington Nationals

Powered by a devastating six-run seventh inning, the Washington Nationals seized command of the World Series by routing Houston 12-3 Wednesday, moving halfway to the US capital’s first title since 1924.

Kurt Suzuki, Adam Eaton and Michael Taylor smacked home runs, Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs and Stephen Strasburg pitched six strong innings as the Nationals grabbed a 2-0 edge in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final.

“We know the series isn’t over,” said Washington’s Anthony Rendon. “To steal two games from them at their home field is great but we still have a job to finish and we still have two more to go.”

Suzuki, in the first World Series of his 13-year career, hit a solo homer off Houston’s Justin Verlander to launch Washington’s seventh-inning fireworks, ensuring the 36-year-old Astros ace would remain winless after a sixth World Series start.

“The homer was great,” said the first Hawaiian with a World Series homer. “Any way you can help the team, good things will happen.

“I’ve waited 13 years for this. It pumps you up, especially how long I waited to get to play a World Series game.”

The scene shifts to Washington for Friday’s game three, the first World Series matchup in the US capital for 86 years.

Of the past 18 teams to seize a 2-0 World Series edge, 17 have won the title. Only three teams have dropped the first two at home and won the title — Kansas City in 1985, the New York Mets in 1986 and the New York Yankees in 1996.

“Clearly the Nats have outplayed us, bottom line,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “They are halfway to a race to four wins. Clearly game three is very important for us.

“I don’t think they are going to be planning the parade. They know we’re going to make them fight for it.”

The Nationals, who have won eight games in a row and 18 of their past 20 games, began play 50 years ago as the Montreal Expos before moving to Washington for the 2005 season.

Washington’s only World Series crown came 95 years ago when the original Senators defeated the New York Giants in seven games. They would relocate to become the Minnesota Twins in 1961 and a replacement version would leave after the 1971 season to become the Texas Rangers.

atpopix-world-series-nationals-astros-baseball Justin Verlander leaves the game during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series. Source: Eric Gay

The Nationals could match the 1914 Boston Braves as the only teams to win the World Series after falling 12 games below .500 during the season.

“We’re here because the boys never gave up,” Nationals manager Dave Johnson said.

Strasburg, a 31-year-old righthander, struck out seven while allowing only two runs on seven hits and a walk in improving to 4-0 in the playoffs.

Verlander took the loss for Houston, his fourth in six World Series starts, and fell to 1-4 in this year’s playoffs.

Deadlocked 2-2 after six, the game turned thanks to unlikely heroes.

Suzuki’s homer and a walk to Victor Robles ended Verlander’s night but Astros reliever Ryan Pressly walked Trea Turner, Eaton advanced the runners on a bunt sacrifice and Juan Soto walked to load the bases.

“I brought Press in to give them some different looks,” Hinch said. ”I thought it was the best chance to limit their scoring. Instead it threw gasoline on the fire.”

The Nationals, the most prolific scoring team when down to their final out in an inning, made the magic happen again with devastating results.

Howie Kendrick’s infield single plated a run. Cabrera brought in two more with a single up the middle. Ryan Zimmerman’s single and an error by Alex Bregman made it 8-2.

“We didn’t make a couple plays,” Hinch said. “Then they made soft contact in a couple of at bats and the inning is out of control.”

Eaton hit a two-run homer, Cabrera added a run-scoring single and Taylor and Houston’s Martin Maldonado added solo homers in the ninth for the final margin.

-Verlander makes history- 

Rendon’s two-run double to left field and Bregman’s two-run homer for Houston left the game knotted 2-2 after the first inning.

Houston’s Jose Altuve reached base in his 22nd consecutive playoff game with a first-inning double but was thrown out trying to steal third base.

Verlander struck out Robles in the second inning for his 200th career playoff strikeout. That broke the old record of 199 set by former Atlanta pitcher John Smoltz.

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie