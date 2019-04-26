This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World snooker champion in hospital after suffering chest pains

Mark Williams later revealed doctors are confident his health scare is not related to his heart.

By AFP Friday 26 Apr 2019, 10:37 PM
Mark Williams (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD SNOOKER CHAMPION Mark Williams was forced to seek hospital treatment after suffering chest pains during the opening session of second round match against David Gilbert on Friday.

Williams experienced the pains as he lost the opening session against Gilbert 5-3 at the World Championship in Sheffield.

But the Welshman later revealed doctors are confident his health scare is not related to his heart.

World number three Williams posted on Twitter that he was in the accident and emergency department of a local hospital, saying: “Couldn’t stick the chest pains no more.”

The 44-year-old informed tournament officials of the issue after the session and was advised by the on-call doctor to attend hospital. 

Williams made his own way there and is understood to be with his wife Joanne and son Kian.

Williams posted an encouraging update during Friday evening.

“Doctors are confident it’s not anything to do with my heart,” he tweeted. “Awaiting more tests at 10 o clock . #cantwaitformebed.”

The last-16 match is due to resume at 0900GMT on Saturday at the Crucible and Williams hopes to be well enough to play.

- © AFP 2019

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie