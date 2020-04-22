World Snooker Championship rescheduled for July start at The Crucible

THE 2020 WORLD Snooker Championship will take place this summer in July and August — provided the event is given the green light by the UK government.

Organisers today announced plans to reschedule snooker’s marquee tournament for 31 July-16 August at its traditional home in the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Although the expected international TV audience is in the region of 500 million viewers, the Crucible seats just under 1,000 spectators.

And while World Snooker are hoping to play the games in front of a full house, they say they will consider all options including a reduced capacity for the venue, playing the tournament behind closed doors, or a further postponement.

“The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale,” World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said.

“This gives fans of top class sport something on their calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days.”