This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Snooker Championship rescheduled for July start at The Crucible

‘Live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale.’

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 418 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5081138
Crucible 2020: tournament pencilled in to begin on 31 July.
Image: Richard Sellers
Crucible 2020: tournament pencilled in to begin on 31 July.
Crucible 2020: tournament pencilled in to begin on 31 July.
Image: Richard Sellers

THE 2020 WORLD Snooker Championship will take place this summer in July and August — provided the event is given the green light by the UK government.

Organisers today announced plans to reschedule snooker’s marquee tournament for 31 July-16 August at its traditional home in the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Although the expected international TV audience is in the region of 500 million viewers, the Crucible seats just under 1,000 spectators.

And while World Snooker are hoping to play the games in front of a full house, they say they will consider all options including a reduced capacity for the venue, playing the tournament behind closed doors, or a further postponement.

“The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale,” World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said.

“This gives fans of top class sport something on their calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie