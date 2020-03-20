This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Snooker Championship postponed with aim to reschedule in July or August

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they are currently exploring the potential to stage tournaments behind closed doors.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Mar 2020, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 271 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5052398
The World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Richard Sellers
The World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Richard Sellers

SNOOKER’S BETFRED WORLD World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to be played from 18 April to 4 May, with the World Snooker Tour announcing its intention to instead stage it at the Crucible in July or August.

The news follows this week’s Tour Championship being moved to July, having initially been switched behind closed doors.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: “These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it. 

“Fans around the world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.

“Snooker players are self-employed, they need opportunities to earn prize money so we have a responsibility to them. We are currently exploring the potential to stage tournaments behind closed doors to keep the circuit alive, with more details to follow next week.

“Live televised coverage of the biggest sporting events can be an inspiration to people around the world in these challenging times so it is important that we strive to find solutions for our tournaments.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

20.03.20 ‘Play every day for nine days in festival of football’ – Neville can see ‘spectacular’ finish to season
15.03.20 Brazilian footballers don face masks in protest at being made to play
15.03.20 Former Man City defender among 5 Valencia players to test positive for coronavirus

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie