Best moment? Worst signing? Our writers review the Premier League season

David Sneyd

What will be your defining memory from this season?

On the pitch, the first thing that came to mind was Martin Odegaard’s brilliant first-time pass to set up Gabriel Martinelli away to Brighton.

Off it, the manner in which the Glazers have conducted the sale of Manchester United is simply another stain on a family who make the fictional Roys (of Succession) seem decent.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Erling Haaland.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Haaland was, without doubt, the best, so good even Pep Guardiola changed for him.

One of the Todd Bohely pick n’ mix. Couldn’t actually tell you any of their names, except they all no doubt have amazing YouTube highlight reels set to techno music by accounts called CFCVirtualLoyal.

Best individual performance you witnessed this season?

Kevin De Bruyne at home to Arsenal. If it wasn’t for Haaland he would be player of the year.

Which Irish player has impressed you most?

Evan Ferguson — his goal away to Bournemouth just sublime, the kind of goal not seen by an Irish player since Robbie Keane. All going well, it may just make his highlight reel in another 15 years.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Liverpool. Did this season mean more too?

Name your favourite moment from this season.

Sky Sports beaming in images of Sam Allardyce (in full training kit) getting to work on the Leeds training ground.

Describe the season in one sentence

Manchester City, who were charged by the Premier League with 115 counts of financial rule breaches in February, claimed their fifth title in six years.

Gavin Cooney