BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Uefa to investigate Ibrahimovic's alleged betting company investment

The Swede is reported to have invested in Malta-based site Bethard.

By AFP Monday 26 Apr 2021, 7:34 PM
43 minutes ago 922 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5420787
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Image: PA
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Image: PA

UEFA ANNOUNCED ON Monday it will investigate Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s alleged involvement in a betting company.

The 39-year-old Sweden forward, who signed a new one-year deal with AC Milan last week, has invested in Malta-based site Bethard according to newspaper Aftonbladet.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations, a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” the body said.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.

Last April, the Swedish publication claimed Ibrahimovic risked punishment for his stake, which contravenes Uefa and Fifa’s rules.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie