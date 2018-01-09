FA will interview at least one black or ethnic minority candidate before appointing England managers

THE ENGLISH FOOTBALL Association (FA) has today announced that it will implement new rules in a bid to be more ethnically inclusive.

Chief executive Martin Glenn revealed that at least one candidate from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background will be interviewed for all future roles in the England set-up, including the senior manager’s position.

It will be similar to ‘the Rooney Rule’ — named after former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney — that has been used in the NFL since 2003.

The move is aiming to address the lack of BAME coaches currently working in the game and comes just months after the fall-out from the Eni Aluko affair, which result in the sacking of England women’s manager Mark Sampson.

“The initiatives and investments announced today will make a significant impact to the way football is run in this country,” said Glenn.

They illustrate both how committed The FA is to becoming a more inclusive and diverse organisation, and how much it contributes to English football.

“The FA will now invest over £180m a year back into the game, more than we have ever done before, which will have a positive and meaningful impact at every level of football in England.”

