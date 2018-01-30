  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big move in the NBA as Clippers agree to send Blake Griffin to Pistons

This was a shock move.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 8:26 AM
2 hours ago 1,597 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3823548
Blake Griffin: heading for Motor City.
Blake Griffin: heading for Motor City.
Blake Griffin: heading for Motor City.

THE LOS ANGELES Clippers sent star power forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a shock NBA trade last night.

The Clippers traded Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick. Detroit also acquired Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in the trade.

Detroit placed Bradley on the trading block on Monday after acquiring the former Boston star in July for Marcus Morris. Bradley has struggled with his shot and staying on the court this season.

Griffin, 28, is averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Griffin had signed a five-year, $171million deal this offseason, and is set to make over $31m a year from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organisation and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent,” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement.

“It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck.

“While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.”

Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, hailed Griffin and said it was a “difficult decision”.

“Blake is one of the best players to wear a Clippers jersey. We want to express our gratitude and respect for everything he has done for this team and the city of Los Angeles,” he said.

“This was a very difficult decision, but we ultimately felt it was appropriate for the franchise.

“We would also like to thank Brice and Willie for their contributions to our organisation.”

‘You don’t expect that call. I just said ‘thank you’ as it’s very difficult to process it on the phone’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea youngster joins Celtic on loan until 2019
Chelsea youngster joins Celtic on loan until 2019
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Arsenal-bound Aubameyang slammed for failing to testify at Dortmund attack trial
FOOTBALL
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
SIX NATIONS
'We like to be appreciated as people' but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism
'We like to be appreciated as people' but Kearney well able to deal with outside criticism
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
ROGER FEDERER
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie