Big move in the NBA as Clippers agree to send Blake Griffin to Pistons

THE LOS ANGELES Clippers sent star power forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a shock NBA trade last night.

The Clippers traded Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick. Detroit also acquired Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in the trade.

Detroit placed Bradley on the trading block on Monday after acquiring the former Boston star in July for Marcus Morris. Bradley has struggled with his shot and staying on the court this season.

Griffin, 28, is averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Griffin had signed a five-year, $171million deal this offseason, and is set to make over $31m a year from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organisation and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent,” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement.

“It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck.

“While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.”

Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, hailed Griffin and said it was a “difficult decision”.

“Blake is one of the best players to wear a Clippers jersey. We want to express our gratitude and respect for everything he has done for this team and the city of Los Angeles,” he said.

“This was a very difficult decision, but we ultimately felt it was appropriate for the franchise.

“We would also like to thank Brice and Willie for their contributions to our organisation.”