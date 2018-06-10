This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Wales boss Coleman accepts job in China after sacking from relegated Sunderland

The former Fulham manager has agreed to replace Manuel Pellegrini by taking over at Hebei China Fortune.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,935 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4063519
Coleman last managed Sunderland.
Coleman last managed Sunderland.
Coleman last managed Sunderland.

HEBEI CHINA FORTUNE have appointed former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman as their new head coach, replacing Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chinese Super League side have been on the hunt for a new coach since Pellegrini left on 19 May, taking up the vacant position at West Ham.

Coleman had been without a job following his Sunderland sacking at the end of April, a result of the clubâ€™s relegation from the Championship.

The Welshman had only been at the club since November, but he was unable to steady the ship after a disastrous start to the campaign â€“ Sunderland ultimately suffering back-to-back relegations.

Colemanâ€™s most impressive feat as a coach so far was undoubtedly guiding Wales to their first European Championship in 2016 and then seeing them reach the semi-finals against the odds, beating Belgium along the way and eventually going out to tournament winners Portugal.

Hebei made the announcement on their official Weibo site today, which also happens to be Colemanâ€™s 48th birthday.

He takes over with the club eighth in the CSL and will be in charge of several renowned players such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Hernanes, Javier Mascherano and Gervinho.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

French President will travel to Russia â€˜whenâ€™ team reach World Cup quarter-finals

Guardiola refutes Toure claims: â€˜Itâ€™s a lie and he knows itâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â‚¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â‚¬50 million rejection
Ex-Wales boss Coleman accepts job in China after sacking from relegated Sunderland
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
IRELAND
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
HURLING
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie