Irish midfielder Ronan drops down to League One in search of more games

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Connor Ronan says he wants ‘show everyone what he can do’ after leaving Championship leaders Wolves to join Portsmouth until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has moved to the south coast on a loan deal in search of more opportunities after being limited to just three substitute appearances for Wolves in the league this season.

Ronan links up with former Wolves boss Kenny Jackett at Fratton Park, who rates the midfielder highly and has praised his strength, vision and pace.

Born in Rochdale, Ronan has represented Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level and was recently called up to Noel King’s U21 squad for the European Championship qualifier against Norway.

Speaking about his move to Portsmouth, Ronan said: “I haven’t played much football this season, so I’m looking forward to hopefully enjoying a run of games and getting back to what I do best.

“I like to get on the ball as much as possible, get at players, try shots and get goals and assists.

“There have been limited opportunities at Wolves so far, so I want to get in the team here, stay there and show everyone what I can do.

Source: Georgi Dimitrov/INPHO

“Now I’m at Pompey I need to get settled as quickly as possible, so that I can just concentrate on playing football.”

After coming up through the youth ranks at boyhood club Rochdale, Ronan joined Wolves at the age of 16 and made his senior debut in December 2016 in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The creative midfielder has made 13 appearances in total for Wolves, including an appearance off the bench in their League Cup round of 16 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

Portsmouth are currently sixth in League One under Jackett and Ronan could make his debut when they resume their EFL Trophy campaign against Chelsea U21s next Tuesday.

“I really like the ground because it’s an old-fashioned stadium and I can’t wait to start training with the boys and play in front of the fans here,” he added.

