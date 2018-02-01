  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 February, 2018
Ireland international Cyrus Christie makes last-minute move on Deadline Day

The full-back has joined Fulham after a short stint with Middlesbrough.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 8:55 AM
2 hours ago 4,638 Views 1 Comment
Cyrus Christie (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CYRUS Christie was among the players to make moves late on during last night’s transfer deadline day.

The right-back, who only joined Middlesbrough from Derby in the summer, signed for Championship rivals Fulham.

The 25-year-old signs for the side, who are currently sixth in the table, for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further year.

He made 26 apperances for Boro, after signing for Tony Pulis’ side last year for £2.5 million.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic also joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season in the dying stages of last night’s window.

“Aleksandar is a talented player who has already amassed an impressive record at the highest levels of the game,” director of football, Tony Khan, told the club’s website.

“Cyrus is a fantastic young player who brings both an international pedigree and a wealth of Championship experience with him.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
