Ireland international Cyrus Christie makes last-minute move on Deadline Day

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CYRUS Christie was among the players to make moves late on during last night’s transfer deadline day.

The right-back, who only joined Middlesbrough from Derby in the summer, signed for Championship rivals Fulham.

The 25-year-old signs for the side, who are currently sixth in the table, for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further year.

He made 26 apperances for Boro, after signing for Tony Pulis’ side last year for £2.5 million.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic also joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season in the dying stages of last night’s window.

“Aleksandar is a talented player who has already amassed an impressive record at the highest levels of the game,” director of football, Tony Khan, told the club’s website.

“Cyrus is a fantastic young player who brings both an international pedigree and a wealth of Championship experience with him.”

📺 | @cyruschristie tells fulhamfctv that he can't wait to get going having signed from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day 👉 https://t.co/RfqhBvubFK #FFC pic.twitter.com/kLXdQlferY — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 1, 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):