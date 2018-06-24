Donegal make light work of Fermanagh to reign supreme in Ulster again

Donegal 2-18

Fermanagh 0-12

Niall McCoy reports from Clones

FERMANAGH’S LONG WAIT for an Ulster title continues after they were soundly beaten by Donegal at Clones this afternoon, the Tir Chonaill men triumphing on a 2-18 to 0-12 scoreline.

The Erne county, with DUP leader Arlene Foster amongst their supporters at St Tiernach’s Park, were always going to require a fast start to stay competitive, but it was Donegal who dominated the opening half to take a 2-7 to 0-5 lead into the interval.

Fermanagh opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a Sean Quigley free, but they were 1-2 to 0-1 down by the 12th minute with Eoghan Bán Gallagher palming to the net after great build-up play from Paddy McBrearty — who would go off injured after the break — and Ryan McHugh.

Fermanagh hadn’t conceded a goal in their fine wins over Armagh and Monaghan, but they were breached for a second time on the half hour mark as McHugh raced through and slammed high past Patrick Cadden.

The start of the second period was a more even affair with the introduction of Seamus Quigley giving Fermanagh a presence up front.

Their chances of a comeback were all but ended in the 53rd minute, however, when midfielder Ryan Jones picked up his second yellow card.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher celebrates his first-half goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With gaps now appearing, Donegal were able to stretch their lead further with Ciaran Thompson, Darrach O’Connor, Mark McHugh and Michael Murphy amongst those who tagged on later scores.

For Donegal, it’s a first Anglo-Celt Cup since 2014 and secures Declan Bonner’s side a spot in the Super 8s.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-4 (0-3fs), Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher 1-1, Ciaran Thompson 0-3 (0-1f), Ryan McHugh 1-0, Paul Brennan 0-2, Paddy McGrath 0-1, Cian Mulligan 0-1, Michael Langan 0-1, Paddy McBrearty 0-1, Mark McHugh 0-1, Odhran MacNiallais 0-1, Patrick McBrearty 0-1, Jamie Brennan 0-1

Scorers for Fermanagh: Sean Quigley 0-4 (0-4fs), Seamus Quigley 0-3 (0-1f), Eoin Donnelly 0-1, Ciaran Corrigan 0-1, Barry Mulrone 0-1, Conall Jones 0-1, Ruairi Corrigan

Donegal:

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Paddy McGrath (Ardara)

3. Stephen McMenamin (Aodh Ruadh)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher(Killybegs)

5. Frank McGlynn (Glenfin)

6. Paul Brennan (Bundoran)

7. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

9. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill

10. Odhran MacNiallais (Gweedore)

11. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

12. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conall)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)

15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs:

20. Daire O Baoill (Gweedore) for McBrearty (38)

3. Caolan Ward (St Eunan’s) for P Brennan (55)

23. Anthony Thompson (Naomh Conaill) for MacNaillais (59)

10. Cian Mulligan (Gweedore) for Langan (62)

19. Mark McHugh (Kilcar) for Thompson (63)

26. Darrach O’Connor (Bundoran) for J Brennan (67)

Fermanagh:

1. Patrick Cadden (St Patrick’s)

2. Kane Connor (Belnaleck)

3. Che Cullen (Belnaleck)

4. Michael Jones (Derrygonnelly)

5. Barry Mulrone (Devenish)

6. James McMahon (Roslea)

7. Lee Cullen (Belnaleck)

8. Eoin Donnelly (Coa O’Dwyers)

9. Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly)

10. Paul McCusker (Ederney)

11. Declan McCusker (Ederney)

12. Aidan Breen (Tempo)

13. Sean Quigley (Roslea)

14. Conall Jones (Derrygonnelly)

15. Ciaran Corrigan (Maguiresbridge)

Subs:

19. Eamon McHugh (Derrygonnelly) for Connor (32)

17. Cian McManus (Teemore) for Jomes (HT, black card)

15. Seamus Quigley (Roslea) for P McCusker (HT)

20. Tom Clarke (Lisnaskea) for Corrigan (43)

21. Ruairi Corrigan (Kinawley) for Sean Quigley (55)

22. Daniel Teague (Maguiresbridge) for D McCusker (65)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

