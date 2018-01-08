FA Cup fourth round sees Liverpool pitted against West Brom, Man United draw Yeovil Town

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL travel to fourth-tier minnows Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round after this evening’s draw.
United beat Derby County on Friday in their first match of the tournament, and would equal Arsenal’s all-time record of 13 Cup titles with victory in May’s final.
Yeovil are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they face a battle to avoid relegation from the Football League.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool host fellow Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea will take on Newcastle United if they get through a replay against Norwich City.
League Two side Newport were rewarded for their third-round victory over Leeds United with a home tie against eight-time winners Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League.
The ties will be played over the final weekend of January.
Here’s the draw in full:
- Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
- Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town/Leicester City
- Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
- Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers/Swansea City
- Yeovil Town v Manchester United
- Carlisle United/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading
- Cardiff City/Mansfield Town v Manchester City
- MK Dons v Coventry City
- Millwall v Rochdale
- Southampton v Watford
- Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion/Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth/Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town/West Ham United
- Hull City v Nottingham Forest
- Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur
- Norwich City/Chelsea v Newcastle United
- Sheffield United v Preston North End
