FA Cup fourth round sees Liverpool pitted against West Brom, Man United draw Yeovil Town

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL travel to fourth-tier minnows Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round after this evening’s draw.

United beat Derby County on Friday in their first match of the tournament, and would equal Arsenal’s all-time record of 13 Cup titles with victory in May’s final.

Yeovil are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they face a battle to avoid relegation from the Football League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool host fellow Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea will take on Newcastle United if they get through a replay against Norwich City.

League Two side Newport were rewarded for their third-round victory over Leeds United with a home tie against eight-time winners Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League.

The ties will be played over the final weekend of January.

Here’s the draw in full:

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town/Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers/Swansea City

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Carlisle United/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff City/Mansfield Town v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry City

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town/West Ham United

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City/Chelsea v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Preston North End

– © AFP 2018

