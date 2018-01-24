Belgian midfielder the latest player to join Waterford for their top flight return

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the arrival of midfielder Faysel Kasmi on a one-year deal.

The Blues, who secured promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as 2017 First Division winners, have been busily building a squad that is capable of holding their own in the top flight.

22-year-old Belgian Kasmi has spent his entire professional career at Belgian First Division B side Lierse, but had loans spells with Standard Liege and Cypriot outfit AC Omonia.

✍️KASMI JOINS: We are delighted to confirm the latest addition to our 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division squad. Belgian attacking midfielder Faysel Kasmi joins the Blues on a one year deal. More to follow. #Blues 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/SPHprTgdUK — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 24, 2018 Source: Waterford FC /Twitter

Waterford have already brought in one Belgian in the shape of former Ajax and Portsmouth midfielder Stanley Aborah, as well as Bastien Hery, Ismahil Akinade, David Webster, Niall Corbet, Gavan Holohan, Rory Feely and John Kavanagh.

They kick off their league campaign with a home match against Derry City on 16 February.

