10 pictures that sum up the GAA weekend

1. Kevin Walsh inspects the pitch before Galway’s game against Mayo was postponed
2. A spectator returns his programme for his euro back in Castlebar
3. Spectators leave MacHale Park after the game was called off
4. Supporters struggle to see the game in low lying sun in Enniscorthy
5. Dublin supporter Marley arrives for the Dublin-Wexford game
6. Paddy Small and Brian Malone contest possession in Enniscorthy
7. John Meyler watches on during Cork’s game against Clare
8. David Griffin goes flying as he challenges Conor McGrath for possession
9. Tyrone’s Ben McDonnell challenges for a high ball with Jarlath Og Burns of St Mary’s
10. Gerard Walsh studies the ball before he hits a free against Dublin
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
Munster GAA chiefs bring pre-season finals forward a week to avoid dead rubbers
Here’s the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head
COMMENTS