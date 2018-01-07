10 pictures that sum up the GAA weekend

1. Kevin Walsh inspects the pitch before Galway’s game against Mayo was postponed

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2. A spectator returns his programme for his euro back in Castlebar

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Spectators leave MacHale Park after the game was called off

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Supporters struggle to see the game in low lying sun in Enniscorthy

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Dublin supporter Marley arrives for the Dublin-Wexford game

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Paddy Small and Brian Malone contest possession in Enniscorthy

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7. John Meyler watches on during Cork’s game against Clare

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. David Griffin goes flying as he challenges Conor McGrath for possession

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Tyrone’s Ben McDonnell challenges for a high ball with Jarlath Og Burns of St Mary’s

Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

10. Gerard Walsh studies the ball before he hits a free against Dublin

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

