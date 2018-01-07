  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 7 January, 2018
10 pictures that sum up the GAA weekend

There was plenty of pre-season action around the country today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 7:25 PM
54 minutes ago 2,489 Views No Comments
1. Kevin Walsh inspects the pitch before Galway’s game against Mayo was postponed

Kevin Walsh inspects the pitch Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2. A spectator returns his programme for his euro back in Castlebar

A spectator returns his programme for his euro back Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Spectators leave MacHale Park after the game was called off

Spectators leave MacHale Park after the game was called off Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Supporters struggle to see the game in low lying sun in Enniscorthy

Supporters struggle to see the game in low lying sun Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Dublin supporter Marley arrives for the Dublin-Wexford game

Dublin supporter Marley Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Paddy Small and Brian Malone contest possession in Enniscorthy

Paddy Small and Brian Malone Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7. John Meyler watches on during Cork’s game against Clare

John Meyler Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. David Griffin goes flying as he challenges Conor McGrath for possession

David Griffin with Conor McGrath Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Tyrone’s Ben McDonnell challenges for a high ball with Jarlath Og Burns of St Mary’s

Jarlath Og Burns and Ben McDonnell Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

10. Gerard Walsh studies the ball before he hits a free against Dublin

Gerard Walsh Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Munster GAA chiefs bring pre-season finals forward a week to avoid dead rubbers

Here’s the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head

