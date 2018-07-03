This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDowell withdraws from Open qualifying after clubs get left in 'black hole known as CDG'

Air France have been blamed by the golf star after his clubs never made it to England for today’s Open qualifier.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 12:32 AM
46 minutes ago 501 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4105120
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

GRAEME MCDOWELL HAS withdrawn from today’s Open Championship qualifier after his golf clubs never made it to Lancashire.

The 38-year-old arrived in Manchester yesterday morning following his T-37th finish at the French Open, but did so without his clubs which he later claimed had been mishandled by Air France and remained in Paris.

Despite several tweets requesting that Air France assist him in the matter, McDowell – who described Charles de Gaulle Airport as a ‘black hole’ – pulled out of qualifying at St Anne’s Old Links late last night.

The 2010 US Open champion had earlier told his followers that he deemed himself no more important than any other passenger who loses luggage, only that the alleged mishap in this instance would detrimentally impact his livelihood.

Some four hours before his official withdrawal, he began indicating that he would have to avert his attention from today’s qualifier and begin preparation for both the Irish and Scottish Opens — the former of which tees off at Ballyliffin this Thursday.

To one follower who told him, ‘don’t be sappy’, McDowell replied: “I hear you man. Only 3 spots from 72 decent players and I have another event to get ready for this week, so have to cut my losses and start preparing.

McDowell, who is currently ranked 175th in the world, is in danger of missing the 147th Open Championship which takes place at Carnoustie from 19-22 July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

3 players with senior experience included for Tipp ahead of Munster U21 Final>

Serena Williams ‘trying to find the rhythm’ after powering to Wimbledon second round>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
WORLD CUP 2018
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
FIFA WORLD CUP
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie