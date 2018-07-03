McDowell withdraws from Open qualifying after clubs get left in 'black hole known as CDG'

GRAEME MCDOWELL HAS withdrawn from today’s Open Championship qualifier after his golf clubs never made it to Lancashire.

The 38-year-old arrived in Manchester yesterday morning following his T-37th finish at the French Open, but did so without his clubs which he later claimed had been mishandled by Air France and remained in Paris.

Despite several tweets requesting that Air France assist him in the matter, McDowell – who described Charles de Gaulle Airport as a ‘black hole’ – pulled out of qualifying at St Anne’s Old Links late last night.

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

The 2010 US Open champion had earlier told his followers that he deemed himself no more important than any other passenger who loses luggage, only that the alleged mishap in this instance would detrimentally impact his livelihood.

Some four hours before his official withdrawal, he began indicating that he would have to avert his attention from today’s qualifier and begin preparation for both the Irish and Scottish Opens — the former of which tees off at Ballyliffin this Thursday.

To one follower who told him, ‘don’t be sappy’, McDowell replied: “I hear you man. Only 3 spots from 72 decent players and I have another event to get ready for this week, so have to cut my losses and start preparing.

Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @DDFIrishOpen and @ScottishOpen. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

McDowell, who is currently ranked 175th in the world, is in danger of missing the 147th Open Championship which takes place at Carnoustie from 19-22 July.

