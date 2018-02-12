  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby

The former director of the Gunners’ youth academy says they made the wrong decision by releasing the Tottenham and England star.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 3:49 PM
8 hours ago 12,582 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3848303
Brady and Kane.
Image: Press Association
Brady and Kane.
Brady and Kane.
Image: Press Association

HARRY KANE HAS released by Arsenal for being “chubby”, Liam Brady has revealed, while also acknowledging that they were “wrong”.

Kane, who is now starring for north London rivals Tottenham and set to captain England at the 2018 World Cup, was on the Gunners’ books at the age of eight.

He was, however, to be shown the door, leaving him with a chip on his shoulder that made him all the more determined to prove his worth.

Two Golden Boots and more than 100 Premier League goals have seen him do just that, with former director of the Arsenal youth academy Brady conceding that a poor judgement call was made on Kane in his younger years.

Ex-Ireland midfielder Brady told Corriere della Sera: “He was chubby, not very athletic and we were wrong.

“But even Tottenham loaned him three or four times to teams in the lower divisions. But with his determination, he is building a great career. And he deserves it.”

Kane is now considered to be not just a leading light of the English top-flight, but a striker who enjoys a standing alongside the great and good of the global game.

That boy has a character that drives him to always improve,” added Brady.

“After [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Robert] Lewandowski there is him. The numbers say it. And he’s only 24 years old.”

Soccer - European Cup Winners Cup - Semi Final - 2nd Leg - Juventus v Arsenal - Turin - Italy Brady (left) with Graham Rix celebrating Arsenal's win over Juve in the 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final. He moved to Turin later that year. Source: ABACA/PA Images

Kane will be looking to cement such a standing in his next outing for Spurs, as he prepares to grace a Champions League stage once more.

Serie A giants Juventus block Tottenham’s European path in the last 16, but former Bianconeri star Brady believes Mauricio Pochettino’s side should enter the contest with no fear.

Juve are not favourites, it’s 50-50,” he said.

“Tottenham are well organised, they have a good coach and three great forwards in [Christian] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and Kane. You need to stop them in midfield to prevent those three from hurting you.

“Does Juve’s attack convince me? Not completely, because I think we’ve already seen the best of [Gonzalo] Higuain. It’s hard for him to make the difference in Europe, he’s too static.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Mourinho has to win the title next season’ – Gary Neville warns Man United boss

Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
Liam Brady: Arsenal let Harry Kane go because he was chubby
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
Key defender's Spurs future unsure after Juventus axe - reports
ITALY
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
IRELAND
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Henshaw blow will be felt but Ireland confident as they head for Athlone
Ireland and Celtic football families attend funeral of Liam Miller in Cork
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester City's â¬878 million squad the most expensive in history
Manchester City's €878 million squad the most expensive in history
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie