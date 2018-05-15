Ireland on the hunt for famous victory as they strike thrice before lunch

Ryan Bailey reports from Malahide

THE IMPROBABLE DOESNâ€™T seem so impossible now, as Irelandâ€™s Test debut scaled new heights on the fifth and final morning of this gripping match, the hosts on the hunt for a sensational and historic victory over Pakistan.

Emboldened by Kevin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s history-making century yesterday evening, Ireland struck three times before lunch to leave the outcome of the Test match very much in the balance heading into the afternoon session.

Pakistan were 52 for three, needing a further 108 runs to reach their victory target of 160, at lunch at Malahide, with Ireland requiring seven more wickets to add another glorious chapter to the countryâ€™s cricketing history.

Not only would a dramatic win defy history but also complete the most remarkable comeback from Graham Fordâ€™s side, having been bowled out for 130 on the third day and subsequently made to follow on.

But after Oâ€™Brien led the rearguard action with the bat yesterday, the bowlers wasted little time in tucking into the Pakistan top-order in a pre-lunch feast, which saw the visitors slump to 14 for three.

Tim Murtagh struck twice in quick succession, first finding the outside edge of Azhar Ali for two and then removing Asad Shafiqâ€™s off stump with a delivery which nipped back through the gate.

At the other end, Boyd Rankin got in on the act when Haris Sohail edged the fast-bowler to gully, where Ed Joyce took a superb low catch.

No side has enjoyed a victory in its first Test since Australia beat England in the foundation Test at Melbourne back in 1877, but Ireland are daring to dream, with the key wicket now Imam-ul-Haq who is unbeaten on 33.

Test match, day five, lunch:

Pakistan: 310/9 dec (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Shadab Khan 55; T Murtagh 4-45, S Thompson 3-62)

Ireland: 130 all out (Mohammad Abbas 4-44, Shadab Khan 3-31)

Ireland (second innings): 339 all out (K Oâ€™Brien 118, S Thompson 53)

Pakistan (second innings): 52/3 (17 overs) (Imam-ul-Haq 33*, T Murtagh 2-27)

PakistanÂ require another 108 runs with 7 wickets remaining

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!