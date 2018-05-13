Ireland's top order blown away in horror start to first Test innings

HOW QUICKLY THINGS can unravel, as Ireland’s batting frailties were ruthlessly exposed in the unforgiving Test arena, the hosts collapsing to five for three at lunch on the third day at Malahide.

After Pakistan declared their first innings at 310 for nine, Ireland’s top order was left with a tricky half hour period to bat before lunch, and they were blown away.

Ed Joyce was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for four before Andrew Balbirnie, who might have been run out for a duck, was lbw to the paceman for nought.

Then, with what became the last ball before lunch, Ireland captain William Porterfield fell for one when left-arm quick Mohammad Amir uprooted his off-stump.

Abbas had lunch figures of two for four in three overs and Amir one for one in 3.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan went past 300 after resuming on their overnight 268 for six in a match where Friday’s scheduled opening day was washed out completely.

Test debutant Faheem Ashraf top scored with 83 and together with Shadab Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

Tim Murtagh led Ireland’s attack with four wickets for 55 runs from 25 overs.

Test match, day three, lunch:

Pakistan: 310/9 declared (96 overs); (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Tim Murtagh 4/45, Stuart Thompson 3/62)

Ireland: 5/3 (6.1 overs); (Ed Joyce 4, Mohammad Abbas 2/4)

