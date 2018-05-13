  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's top order blown away in horror start to first Test innings

Pakistan are in complete control on the third day at Malahide.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 13 May 2018, 1:29 PM
9 minutes ago 255 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4010134
Andrew Balbirnie fell for a duck.
Image: Seb Daly
Andrew Balbirnie fell for a duck.
Andrew Balbirnie fell for a duck.
Image: Seb Daly

HOW QUICKLY THINGS can unravel, as Ireland’s batting frailties were ruthlessly exposed in the unforgiving Test arena, the hosts collapsing to five for three at lunch on the third day at Malahide.

After Pakistan declared their first innings at 310 for nine, Ireland’s top order was left with a tricky half hour period to bat before lunch, and they were blown away.

Ed Joyce was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for four before Andrew Balbirnie, who might have been run out for a duck, was lbw to the paceman for nought.

Then, with what became the last ball before lunch, Ireland captain William Porterfield fell for one when left-arm quick Mohammad Amir uprooted his off-stump.

Abbas had lunch figures of two for four in three overs and Amir one for one in 3.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan went past 300 after resuming on their overnight 268 for six in a match where Friday’s scheduled opening day was washed out completely.

Test debutant Faheem Ashraf top scored with 83 and together with Shadab Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

Tim Murtagh led Ireland’s attack with four wickets for 55 runs from 25 overs.

Test match, day three, lunch:

Pakistan: 310/9 declared (96 overs); (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Tim Murtagh 4/45, Stuart Thompson 3/62)

Ireland: 5/3 (6.1 overs); (Ed Joyce 4, Mohammad Abbas 2/4)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘A fantastic day’: Ireland get a taste of the promised land in Malahide

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
'We’ll look forward to bringing Kilkenny to Galway' - Donoghue's focus turns to the Cats
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie