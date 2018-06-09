This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies

The Ireland head coach felt his side created chances but couldn’t find the finishing touch.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 4:06 PM
21 minutes ago 781 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4062080

Murray Kinsella reports from Suncorp Stadium

JOE SCHMIDT POINTED to “skinny enough” margins as the difference between the teams in Ireland’s 18-9 defeat to the Wallabies in the opening game of their three-Test series.

Johnny Sexton dejected after the game Johnny Sexton shows his frustration at full-time. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland head coach was as dejected as he always is following a loss but Schmidt is calm in his belief that his team were very close to beating the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Ireland didn’t manage to score a try against the Australians, who scored two through Bernard Foley and David Pocock.

The defeat means Ireland are under pressure to win the second Test in Melbourne next week and Schmidt feels the gap is only a narrow one.

“I thought they were incredibly physical,” said Schmidt. “They persisted with a pretty effective tactic of cross-kicking and having Israel Folau going after them. He didn’t get them all but he got a few which allowed them to get in behind us and we were scrambling a little bit.

“We slipped off a few tackles, one early on Kurtley Beale where I thought Jacob Stockdale made an unbelievable tackle in the corner on Koroibete. They worked pretty hard at the scrum and got it to turn pretty well. I thought our lineout got some really good pressure on them and that was a positive for us.

“We got in behind them a couple of times and probably over-kicked the ball – once from Conor [Murray] when it went touch in goal and another from Jacob where it went off the side of his foot and straight into touch.

“We probably didn’t hold ono the ball as well as we would have liked. There was a lot of pressure at the ruck as well. Pocock obviously put a lot of pressure on and he always makes a big difference to a team. Apart from that, I don’t think there was too much between the teams.

“The other thing was that they [the match officials] might have asked the other question [when CJ Stander had a possible try disallowed]. It looked like he might have got it down.

Marika Koroibete with Rob Kearney and Conor Murray Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“At the same time, they [the Wallabies] got one pulled down [Folau's disallowed try] as well when it was a pretty clear that a player was taken out off the ball. We’ll just have to dust ourselves off.

“It’s nothing that we didn’t expect. They’re an unbelievably athletic and talented team. The last time they played here, as I said during the week, they beat the All Blacks.

“That’s the level and we’ve got to be able to compete at that level and get the margins to fall our way, albeit they were pretty skinny today. With 14 minutes left we led 9-8 but you gotta lead after 80 minutes.”

Ireland’s failure to score a try was damaging and their attack looked blunt at times against a ferociously committed and hard-hitting Wallabies defence.

But Schmidt pointed out that Ireland had six linebreaks compared to the Wallabies’ four and he felt his team simply hadn’t been able to take their chances.

“There were some really good line breaks,” said Schmidt. “Obviously CJ’s one, a couple on the edge with Keith Earls getting on the right wing, Rob Herring gets through and tries to offload to Robbie Henshaw and I think Robbie might have even got into a bit more space but lost control of the ball.

“Twice we knocked the ball on at the ruck. There was some real frustration with the hand on the ball but we’ve got solve that. We’ve got to make sure that we are rock solid with that sort of thing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia

Ireland’s attack lacks creative edge to leave Schmidt’s side chasing Wallabies

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Ireland's attack lacks creative edge to leave Schmidt's side chasing Wallabies
AUSTRALIA
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
As it happened: Australia v Ireland, first Test
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Worry for Brazil as Man United's new €60 million signing suffers ankle trauma

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie