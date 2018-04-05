Kerry ladies manager 'could not give 100%' and steps down after difficult few weeks

KERRY LADIES SENIOR football manager Graham Shine has stepped down from his post after a difficult few weeks.

The news comes after the Kingdom were relegated to Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday following defeat to Westmeath. The clash became a relegation battle after Kerry were docked points for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo earlier in the campaign.

Shine announced his decision to management and players last night, citing commitment reasons, before informing Kerry LGFA that he was resigning.

He felt that with his new business and family commitments ‘he could not give 100% to the team and felt this was unfair on them’.

In 2017 — his first year in charge — Shine guided Kerry to the Munster senior championship title, while they bowed out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage to eventual winners Dublin.

He was also at the helm of the U16s as they won two provincial and two All-Ireland crowns in 2015 and 2016.

Kerry still have one Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 fixture to fulfill — they face Dublin on Saturday (throw-in 4pm, DCU) in a re-fixture after their Croke Park double-header was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

An official statement from Kerry LGFA reads, in full:

“After a meeting with management and senior players tonight (Wednesday), Graham Shine has informed Kerry LGFA that he is stepping down.

“He felt that with his new business and family commitments he could not give 100% to the girls and he felt that this was unfair on them.

“Graham wished the team the very best for the future. Kerry LGFA would like to thank Graham Shine for his commitment to Kerry Ladies Football over the last number of years.

“His record of winning two Munster and two All Ireland titles at U16 level as well as winning the Munster Senior Championship and reaching an All Ireland semi final in 2017 are a testament to his abilities as a manager.

“Kerry LGFA will put in place an intern management for this Saturday’s Lidl National Football game when Kerry travel to play Dublin.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!