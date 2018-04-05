  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry ladies manager 'could not give 100%' and steps down after difficult few weeks

Graham Shine saw his side relegated to Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National League on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,012 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3942043
Graham Shine (file pic).
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Graham Shine (file pic).
Graham Shine (file pic).
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

KERRY LADIES SENIOR football manager Graham Shine has stepped down from his post after a difficult few weeks.

The news comes after the Kingdom were relegated to Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday following defeat to Westmeath. The clash became a relegation battle after Kerry were docked points for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo earlier in the campaign.

Shine announced his decision to management and players last night, citing commitment reasons, before informing Kerry LGFA that he was resigning.

He felt that with his new business and family commitments ‘he could not give 100% to the team and felt this was unfair on them’.

In 2017 — his first year in charge — Shine guided Kerry to the Munster senior championship title, while they bowed out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage to eventual winners Dublin.

He was also at the helm of the U16s as they won two provincial and two All-Ireland crowns in 2015 and 2016.

Kerry still have one Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 fixture to fulfill — they face Dublin on Saturday (throw-in 4pm, DCU) in a re-fixture after their Croke Park double-header was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

An official statement from Kerry LGFA reads, in full:

“After a meeting with management and senior players tonight (Wednesday), Graham Shine has informed Kerry LGFA that he is stepping down.

“He felt that with his new business and family commitments he could not give 100% to the girls and he felt that this was unfair on them.

“Graham wished the team the very best for the future. Kerry LGFA would like to thank Graham Shine for his commitment to Kerry Ladies Football over the last number of years.

“His record of winning two Munster and two All Ireland titles at U16 level as well as winning the Munster Senior Championship and reaching an All Ireland semi final in 2017 are a testament to his abilities as a manager.

“Kerry LGFA will put in place an intern management for this Saturday’s Lidl National Football game when Kerry travel to play Dublin.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s hard to describe. It was very surreal and a great, great honour to be there’

‘It is very important…This is the fifth final we’ve played in, we’ve lost the previous four’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
LEINSTER
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
'Last week he did everything he could': O'Brien came close to facing Saracens, Henshaw beating a path to Scarlets
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie