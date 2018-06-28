This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo fans set to outnumber home support as Kildare express 'regret' over meeting ticket demand

The All-Ireland SFC qualifier has been fixed for St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 10,011 Views 37 Comments
http://the42.ie/4097132
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE KILDARE COUNTY board has expressed ‘regret’ to its fans that they will not be able to meet the huge demand for tickets ahead of their All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash with Mayo.

It is also likely that the travelling support could outnumber the Kildare spectators at the game, given the bigger number of season ticket holders in Mayo.

The Leinster side are hosting the game on Saturday following a highly publicised stand-off with the GAA, who originally fixed the game for Croke Park as part of double-header with Cavan and Tyrone, despite Kildare being drawn first on Monday morning.

The GAA has since announced that the game will now be staged in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge following discussions with the Kildare County Committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days.

Kildare GAA published a statement on Wednesday night thanking the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for its support in bringing the match back to Nebridge, and has since released a separate statement which reads:

“Coiste Chontae Chill Dara would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to the clubs and followers of Kildare GAA, who have been so supportive not just this week but through all good times and bad.

“That is something that we have never taken for granted.

It is a source of great regret therefore that we will not be able to accommodate the huge demand for tickets among the Kildare GAA public for this game, and thank you for your understanding and patience in this regard.

“We would ask people who do not have a ticket for the match on Saturday not to turn up in Newbridge.

“We reiterate our appreciation of the support for Kildare GAA.

St Conleth’s Park has a capacity of 8,200 and Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive ’1,500 tickets each for club distribution,’ according to a statement from the GAA.

“The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.”

Mayo have approximately 3,500 season ticket holders while Kildare have roughly 1,000 season ticket holders, meaning that it is likely that the visiting supporters will outnumber the Kildare spectators in the Newbridge venue.

Additionally, Mayo released a statement earlier this week in which they expressed a desire ‘that all Mayo GAA season ticket holders will get access to a ticket for this game.’

Director of communications Alan Milton told RTÉ Sport on Wednesday that the original decision to move the game to Croke Park was motivated by concerns about the ‘health and safety of patrons.’

Fans who bring flares or smoke bombs to Sunday’s Munster final will be removed from stadium

Tweaks here and there as Cork and Kerry name sides for Munster U20 decider

