Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Off The Mark! TJ Reid hits 1-11 as Kilkenny score first league victory of 2018

Brian Cody’s side came away from Walsh Park with eight points to spare in the end.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 4:58 PM
8 hours ago 10,227 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858900
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilkenny 1-20

Waterford 1-12

TomÃ¡s McCarthy reporting at Walsh Park

TJ REID TALLIED 1-11 on his first start of 2018 as Kilkenny got off the mark in Division 1A at a misty Walsh Park this afternoon.

A top corner strike from the 2015 hurler of the year followed by a Eoin Murphy penalty save midway through the second half were pivotal for the away side on a sticky sod. The Kilkenny net-minder made four significant saves.

Rookie wing forward Martin Keoghan also excelled with five points from play.

Five members of the Waterford attack were replaced before the finish. Tadhg De Burca offered leadership from centre back while Tom DÃ¨vine troubled Padraig Walsh on his return to the side.

The hosts closed within three points during the third quarter before Reidâ€™s green flag. The DÃ©ise havenâ€™t won a league game on home turf in over two years.

Reid completed the opening thirty five with seven points to his credit. Eoin Murphyâ€™s close range stop from Devine on 31 minutes was the most significant moment of an error strewn half. The Cats hit five in a row approaching the interval to reach the dressing rooms 0-11 to 0-5 ahead.

John Donnelly raised the first white flag just 21 seconds in. Two Reid frees and Martin Keoghan from play gave the Cats a 0-4 to 0-1 cushion.

Tadhg De Burca landed a 70-metre effort on 19 minutes, the first DÃ©ise man to register in open play. Keoghanâ€™s second of the afternoon established a four-point advantage.

Four minutes before the break, Murphy denied Tom Devine and Reid rifled over a massive score off the counter attack, in what was a momentum-changer.

Donnelly pushed it out to seven before Austin Gleeson converted an injury time free, Waterford â€˜s first point in a quarter hour.

The 2016 hurler of the year made way at half time as Derek McGrath sprung Colin Dunford and Patrick Curran.

Two Mahony frees and singles from both subs shaved the arrears to three. On 51 minutes, Reid brushed aside Tadhg De Burca and buried the sliotar past Ian Oâ€™Regan (1-12 to 0-9).

At the opposite end, Eoin Murphy hauled down Curran and Fergal Horgan signalled for a penalty. Stephen Bennett struck his effort into the ground however, and Murphy saved comfortably.

Two Reid frees offered the black and amber breathing space before subs Luke Scanlon and James Maher moved them out of sight. Keoghan added two more in an impressive outing. Thomas Ryan fired home a consolation goal two minutes into added time.

Waterford remain at the foot of the table with Cork and Clare to play. Kilkenny welcome Tipperary to Nowlan Park next Sunday.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-11 (9fs, 1 65â€™), Martin Keoghan 0-5, John Donnelly 0-2, Luke Scanlon, James Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-7 (6fs, 1 65â€™), Thomas Ryan 1-0, Tadhg De Burca, Austin Gleeson (f), Patrick Curran, Colin Dunford, Tom Devine 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erinâ€™s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

19. Lester Ryan (Clara)
9. Conor Oâ€™Shea (Clara)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pat Lyng (Rower Instioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

Subs:
25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Ryan (33)
20. James Maher (St Lachtains) for Oâ€™Shea (42)
26. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens) for Ryan (55)

Waterford

1. Ian Oâ€™Regan (Mount Sion)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
5. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
22. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

15. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)
12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

Subs:
13. Colin Dunford (Colligan) for Gleeson (H-T)
20. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Kearney (H-T)
25. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Dillon (45)
26. DJ Foran (Portlaw) for Shanahan (58)
23. Thomas Ryan (Tallow) for Mahony (62)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

