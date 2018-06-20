This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester pay €27 million for capture of highly-rated Norwich midfielder

The Foxes have confirmed their third transfer of the summer, with James Maddison agreeing a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,160 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4081893
James Maddison has represented England at U21 level.
Image: Getty Images
James Maddison has represented England at U21 level.
James Maddison has represented England at U21 level.
Image: Getty Images

LEICESTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of midfielder James Maddison from Norwich City for a fee believed to be €27 million.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Foxes, which will keep him at the club until 2023. He is Leicester’s third signing of the summer, joining Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira and Northern Irish centre-back Jonny Evans.

Maddison becomes the record sale for a Championship club, eclipsing Britt Assombalonga’s £17.1m fee last summer.

Maddsion moves to Leicester having spent two full seasons at Norwich. He was initially signed in the winter transfer window in 2016 when the Canaries played in the Premier League, but was loaned back to previous club Coventry City before making his Norwich debut in the 2016-17 season.

A tremendous second season in the Championship saw him receive a nomination for the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year award as well as international recognition with England’s Under-21 squad, making his debut in November.

Maddison finished the season with 14 goals in the Championship for Norwich and is looking forward to testing himself at a higher level in the Premier League.

“I’m delighted. I’m really happy to be here,” he told the club’s official website. “I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold. We talked about the type of player I am, how I’m going to fit into his style of play and everything sounded really promising. I haven’t looked back since that phone call.

“Leicester just seems like the right fit for me. I’ve got a good feel about the Club and I can’t ignore that, in my head and my heart. I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I’m delighted and can’t wait to get started.”

Leicester boss Claude Puel has been impressed with how Maddison performed in the Championship and is confident that the 22-year-old can make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

“James is a wonderful player who is one of the most exciting young talents in English football,” Puel said.

“He made a big contribution to Norwich City last season and I’m delighted that he has decided to make the step up to the Premier League with Leicester City Football Club.

“He’s a young player who can create things in the attacking third and will give us even more possibilities in the squad. Of course, he has good ability and also good potential to develop even more, which is exciting for the team and for the supporters.”

About the author
