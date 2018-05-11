Leinster name strong team for Saturday's British and Irish Cup final

LEINSTERâ€™S IMPRESSIVE STRENGTH in depth is underlined by the fact they have been able to name a strong team for tomorrowâ€™s British and Irish Cup final against Ealing Trailfinders.

All but one of the provinceâ€™s starting XV has featured in the Guinness Pro14 this season, with coach Noel McNamara able to call upon experienced players such as Ian Nagle and Mick Kearney, as well as Ireland international Adam Byrne.

Leinster â€˜Aâ€™ will again be captained by Bryan Byrne, with the Carlow native joined in the front row by brother Ed and Vakh Abdaladze, while Nagle and Kearney make up the second row pairing.

Josh Murphy, Peadar Timmins and Max Deegan make up a powerful back row unit having featured regularly for the senior team this term, as Leinster bid to win the competition for the third time.

In the back line, CiarÃ¡n Frawley moves from fullback to out-half and will be partnered in the half-backs by Charlie Rock, who last week helped Lansdowne to the AIL title at the Aviva Stadium.

Jack Kelly â€” the only player in the side yet to make a senior appearance for the province â€” comes in to start in the 15 shirt, with Tommy Oâ€™Brien and Byrne once again selected on the wings.

Conor Oâ€™Brien and Gavin Mullin will continue their midfield partnership in the final, which gets underway at 2pm and will be streamed live on Leinster Rugby Facebook page.

Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Caelan Doris and Will Connors are among those named on the bench, while Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan and Tom Daly provide the back line cover.

Leinster â€˜Aâ€™:

15. Jack Kelly

14. Adam Byrne

13. Gavin Mullin

12. Conor Oâ€™Brien

11. Tommy Oâ€™Brien

10. CiarÃ¡n Frawley

9. Charlie Rock

1. Ed Byrne

2. Bryan Byrne (captain)

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Mick Kearney

5. Ian Nagle

6. Josh Murphy

7. Peadar Timmins

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Caelan Doris

20. Will Connors

21. Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan

22. Tom Daly

