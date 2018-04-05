  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 5 April, 2018
Lynch not part of Limerick's 36-man championship panel as Kiely shows his hand

The Shannonsiders are chasing a first Munster hurling crown since 2013.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,327 Views 3 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has released his 36-man panel for the upcoming Munster SHC campaign, which starts against Tipperary on 20 May.

Six players from All-Ireland club finalists Na Piarsaigh have made the cut as Limerick chase a first provincial crown since 2013.

Two-time All-Ireland U21 winner Ronan Lynch is the highest-profile omission from the squad, although itâ€™s unclear whether he opted out or has been omitted by Kiely.

Lynchâ€™s Na Piarsaigh clubmatesÂ Alan Dempsey, Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan are no longer part of the county panel either, but the city club still have the highest representation on the squad.

The panel includes 14 of last Septemberâ€™s All-Ireland U21 winning Limerick team, while seven players are U21 again this season.

Cian Hedderman, DaraghÂ Fanning and Mikey Mackey have also been left out.

Limerick championship panel

1. Declan Hannon (Adare)
2. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
3. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
4. William Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton)
5. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)
6. Paul Browne (Bruff)
7. Sean Finn (Bruff)
8. Richie EnglishÂ (Doon)
9. Barry MurphyÂ (Doon)
10. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)
11. Pat Ryan (Doon)
12. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
13. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Kyle HayesÂ (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
16. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
17. Barry HennessyÂ (Kilmallock)
18. Graeme MulcahyÂ (Kilmallock)
19. Paddy Oâ€™LoughlinÂ (Kilmallock)
20. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock)
21. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
22. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)
23. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)
24. Seamus Hickey (Murroe Boher)
25. Mike CaseyÂ (Na Piarsaigh)
26. Peter CaseyÂ (Na Piarsaigh)
27. David DempseyÂ (Na Piarsaigh)
28. Shane DowlingÂ (Na Piarsaigh)
29. Kevin DownesÂ (Na Piarsaigh)
30. William Oâ€™Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
31. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
32. Diarmaid ByrnesÂ (Patrickswell)
33. Aaron GillaneÂ (Patrickswell)
34. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
35. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
36. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrickâ€™s)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

