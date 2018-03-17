  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
46Mins

KICK OFF! We’re back underway at Old Trafford. United had plenty of the ball in that first half but rarely threatened. Brighton still very much in this tie.

45Mins

Not a lot to write home about from a pretty nondescript 45 minutes of football at Old Trafford, other than United lead thanks to Lukaku’s header eight minutes before the break.

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Source: Michael Regan

43Mins

42Mins

There’s a sense of relief around Old Trafford. Matic’s ball in was beautifully flighted and Lukaku’s powerful header at the back post gave Krul no chance. That’s goal number 25 of the season for the Belgian forward.

Flag 38Mins

GOAL! Man United 1-0 Brighton (Lukaku)

United find the breakthrough. Matic delivers a wonderful cross and Lukaku is on hand to head home past Krul.

36Mins

Brighton are growing in stature as the minutes have gone on and are getting in behind United down the right far too easily now. 10 minutes until the break and we’re still scoreless.

33Mins

Chance! Brighton nearly strike at the other end. Dunk roams in unmarked from a corner and forces Romero into a smart stop. The Brighton defender probably should have done better there.

31Mins

Close! Much better from United and the first real chance of the game. Martial and Mata play a couple of neat one-twos to create the space for the Spaniard, who sees his strike from close range deflected behind.

From the corner, the ball drops at the feet of Chris Smalling and he’s denied by a superb stop from Krul who managed to tip it onto the post.

30Mins

Martial has been heavily involved so far but Shane Duffy has been equal to the task and the Ireland defender was quick to get out and close the space down there. Half an hour gone at Old Trafford.

27Mins

Some nice link up play from Brighton forces Bailly to divert a low cross behind for a corner. The visitors are finding plenty of space to work things in the final third and certainly look like a threat.

25Mins

Martial and Mata have whipped in a couple of inviting crosses but to no avail yet for United, with Mourinho becoming increasingly animated on the touchline. It’s all very slow and lethargic.

17Mins

Not a lot happening at Old Trafford. United knocking the ball around and enjoying much of the possession but Brighton have looked to strike on the counter. Space opened up for Ezequiel Schelotto there but his long-range effort was tame.

11Mins

Martial is looking dangerous down United’s left and with the conditions the way they are, the hosts have looked to test Tim Krul as often as they can in the opening exchanges. He did just enough to gather Mata’s cross on that occasion but it could be a tricky evening for the Brighton ‘keeper.

5Mins

United enjoying some early possession as they knock the ball around. Martial cuts infield and tries his luck from range, but his effort is deflected behind for a corner. Brighton deal comfortably with Mata’s set-piece.

The teams have emerged from the tunnel and, right on cue, a snow blizzard hits Old Trafford. That’s going to make things interesting!

Manchester United and Brighton last met in the FA Cup back in January 1993, with United winning 1-0 thanks to a Ryan Giggs goal.

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





Not long to go until kick off now.

Here’s a check at today’s other scores if you missed any of the action.

FA Cup:

  • Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

Premier League:

  • Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom
  • Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace
  • Stoke 1-2 Everton
  • Liverpool 5-0 Watford

The Old Trafford ground staff have been busy all afternoon clearing the snow from the playing surface. We’re good to go now and the atmosphere is building inside the ground.

933055530

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Source: Alex Livesey

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Source: Alex Livesey

TEAM NEWS: This is how Chris Hughton’s Brighton will line up at Old Trafford. The visitors have made five changes from the side which lost 2-0 to Everton last weekend.

Brighton XI: Brighton: Krul; Schelotto, Dunk (c), Duffy, Suttner; Beram Kayal, Propper, Gross; Locadia, Ulloa, March.

TEAM NEWS: Jose Mourinho has made five changes for this evening’s quarter-final tie, with Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini named among the substitutes.

Man United XI: Romero; Valencia (c), Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Mata, Lingard, Martial; Lukaku.

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of this FA Cup quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

It’s been a difficult week for Jose Mourinho and United but they can end it on a high note by joining Tottenham in the last four.

Kick-off is fast approaching at 7.45pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.

