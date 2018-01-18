  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill inches ever closer to taking Scotland job

Issues involving compensation are believed to have been sorted out.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 11:47 PM
9 hours ago 2,418 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3805357
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

IT WOULD APPEAR that Michael O’Neill’s six-year spell in charge of the Northern Ireland team is over and that the 48-year-old will be appointed as Scotland boss sooner rather than later.

The Scottish FA have held talks with the former Shamrock Rovers manager and, after a lengthy back-and-forth, compensation was agreed with the Irish Football Association recently.

It now seems just a matter of time before O’Neill is officially confirmed as Gordon Strachan’s successor.

Having qualified Northern Ireland for the European Championships in 2016 – the first time in 30 years that the side had reached a major tournament – O’Neill fell agonisingly short of guiding the team to this summer’s World Cup after a controversial 1-0 play-off defeat to Switzerland.

Still, he has been Scotland’s prime target ever since Strachan stepped aside in October after his team failed to make it to Russia.

O’Neill always seemed to make sense as a target given he lives in Edinburgh and has both playing and coaching experience in Scotland.

He has two years to run on his current NI deal and has been offered a four-year extension.

O’Neill has been courted by other teams in recent months and turned down the Middlesbrough job late last year.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Further injury setback for Walters as Irish striker’s future up in the air again

‘In training all my shots were going in!’ – Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
'Bizarre news!' - Former League of Ireland star Zayed a free agent after leaving US club
St Pat's bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie