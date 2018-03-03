  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah after the forward hit his 24th Premier League goal of the season.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 9:30 PM
5 hours ago 4,682 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884018
Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season on Saturday.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside
Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season on Saturday.
Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season on Saturday.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside

MOHAMED SALAH’S DESIRE for goals was hailed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Egypt international scored for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions.

Salah scored the opening goal of a routine 2-0 home win against Newcastle United, hitting his 24th Premier League strike of the season to draw level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sadio Mane wrapped up the points for Liverpool after the interval, while Salah saw two penalty appeals rejected by Graham Scott as he looked to add to his tally.

Klopp remains thrilled with the impact Salah has made since his arrival from Serie A side Roma.

“We knew when we signed him he’s a very offensive midfielder, a striker rather than a holding six, so they all have to be flexible,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“He has the desire for scoring, it brings him into positions so he is not constantly wide.

“They need these situations in the box as Roberto [Firmino] plays different to other strikers, turns and passes the ball, so he [Salah] cannot stay there [wide].”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set up Salah for Liverpool’s opener and the former Arsenal midfielder impressed with an all-action display, although Klopp thinks there is still more to come.

“We thought he could come a few more steps in his developments, he did a few already,” Klopp said.

“[He is] still a young boy but he could become more consistent.

“In training he has great finishing skills but he doesn’t have Salah’s greed, this is the next step for him.

Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League Klopp embraces Salah at the final whistle. Source: Andrew Powell

“He’s quick in decision-making and in running, a very important player for us.”

Liverpool were rarely troubled by a Newcastle side lacking any attacking ambition, with Klopp content to wrap up a routine win ahead of upcoming matches against Porto and Manchester United.

“[It was a] difficult game, we knew before and felt it in the game but the boys did brilliant, did what we had to do,” the German said. “It’s pretty cold, not the biggest problem, but it’s windy too.

“There were two wonderful goals, a few more possible, one world-class save [from Mohamed Diame's drive] but not much more for [Loris] Karius to do. A few set-pieces we defended well, so yes I am happy.

“The team is in a good way, if you’d asked me two weeks ago which results you’d take against West Ham and Newcastle, I’d take 1-0 in each because I knew they are tough to play - 6-1 over both games and it’s fine.

“It was difficult and now it’s over, so now we concentrate on Porto.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield

Sean Maguire returns from four month injury layoff to score dramatic late brace for Preston

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
FOOTBALL
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
PSG have confirmed that Neymar's surgery this weekend was a success
Dramatic 93rd-minute Dybala winner keeps pressure on table-toppers Napoli
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
NEWCASTLE UNITED
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
ARSENAL
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie