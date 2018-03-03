'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues

Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season on Saturday.

Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season on Saturday.

MOHAMED SALAH’S DESIRE for goals was hailed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Egypt international scored for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions.

Salah scored the opening goal of a routine 2-0 home win against Newcastle United, hitting his 24th Premier League strike of the season to draw level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sadio Mane wrapped up the points for Liverpool after the interval, while Salah saw two penalty appeals rejected by Graham Scott as he looked to add to his tally.

Klopp remains thrilled with the impact Salah has made since his arrival from Serie A side Roma.

“We knew when we signed him he’s a very offensive midfielder, a striker rather than a holding six, so they all have to be flexible,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“He has the desire for scoring, it brings him into positions so he is not constantly wide.

“They need these situations in the box as Roberto [Firmino] plays different to other strikers, turns and passes the ball, so he [Salah] cannot stay there [wide].”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set up Salah for Liverpool’s opener and the former Arsenal midfielder impressed with an all-action display, although Klopp thinks there is still more to come.

“We thought he could come a few more steps in his developments, he did a few already,” Klopp said.

“[He is] still a young boy but he could become more consistent.

“In training he has great finishing skills but he doesn’t have Salah’s greed, this is the next step for him.

Klopp embraces Salah at the final whistle. Source: Andrew Powell

“He’s quick in decision-making and in running, a very important player for us.”

Liverpool were rarely troubled by a Newcastle side lacking any attacking ambition, with Klopp content to wrap up a routine win ahead of upcoming matches against Porto and Manchester United.

“[It was a] difficult game, we knew before and felt it in the game but the boys did brilliant, did what we had to do,” the German said. “It’s pretty cold, not the biggest problem, but it’s windy too.

“There were two wonderful goals, a few more possible, one world-class save [from Mohamed Diame's drive] but not much more for [Loris] Karius to do. A few set-pieces we defended well, so yes I am happy.

“The team is in a good way, if you’d asked me two weeks ago which results you’d take against West Ham and Newcastle, I’d take 1-0 in each because I knew they are tough to play - 6-1 over both games and it’s fine.

“It was difficult and now it’s over, so now we concentrate on Porto.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!