  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer

The second row was impressive once again in Munster’s win over Ulster.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 9:23 PM
19 minutes ago 1,814 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984637

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has confirmed that second row Gerbrandt Grobler will leave the province this summer.

The South African lock was at the centre of a media storm earlier this year when he recovered from injury to make his senior Munster debut.

Gerbrandt Grobler with Luke Marshall Grobler was involved in some second-half handbags against Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

His previous two-year ban after testing positive for an anabolic steroid was widely discussed and debated during that time, but Grobler has bounced back impressively on the pitch following that furore.

The 26-year-old was outstanding once again in Munster’s 24-24 draw with Ulster in Limerick this evening, pilfering the visitors’ lineout throws regularly, showing his handling skills in phase play, and demonstrating huge power in contact.

Grobler featured off the bench for Munster in their Champions Cup quarter-final and semi-final in recent times and put some pressure on starting lock pairing Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn before the semi-final defeat to Racing 92 in particular.

Despite his big impact on the pitch, Grobler will depart at the end of the season.

Tadhg Beirne will arrive at Munster next season from the Scarlets to boost their second row, while Grobler is expected to join Gloucester.

“Yes, Gerbrandt won’t be staying at Munster,” said van Graan at Thomond Park.

“I think it’s a massive loss. He’s a quality player. I thought that was his best 80 minutes for Munster.

“I thought firstly, his primary work, his lineout defence, was exceptional. I thought the way he called the lineouts in the second half, his ball-carrying abilities, his fight on the ground, his defence – I thought that was a really good second-row performance from
a quality individual.”

Iain Henderson with Gerbrandt Grobler at the line out Grobler was exceptional at lineout time against Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It’s understood that Grobler endured a tough time during the widespread debate about whether or not Munster should have signed him, but he is a popular man within the province’s squad.

His team-mates have spoken highly of his impact and hooker Mike Sherry, who captained Munster on his 100th appearance this evening, said they were impressed with how he responded to the off-field drama.

“I think GG just kept his head down and kept working really hard. He’s got a good few chances in recent weeks and I think he’s been outstanding.

“I think he’s a great fella and we wish him the best of luck next year. We’re sad to lose him because he’s a top-quality player. He’s brilliant at the lineout, he’s brilliant around the pitch.

“Gloucester are getting a great addition. He’s a great fella off the pitch as well so we will be sad to see him go.”

Lansdowne and Cork Con book places in decider after impressive semi-final wins

Ulster’s Pro14 play-off hopes over after Thomond Park stalemate with Munster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Bale makes bid for Bayern start as Madrid edge Leganes
Bale makes bid for Bayern start as Madrid edge Leganes
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
DUNDALK
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach
Morrissey fires Cork City back to the top and ends Dundalk's unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'
Salah draws rare blank in Anfield stalemate as relegation looms for Potters
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie