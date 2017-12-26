Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller

Munster 24

Leinster 34

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

IF BACK-TO-BACK victories over the English champions was a serious statement of intent from Leinster, coming to this place devoid of a host of their front-line internationals and emerging with five points by virtue of a clinical and quite superb performance is something else.

Not many teams come to Thomond Park on occasions like this and raid the place, but Leo Cullen’s side silenced a record crowd and demonstrated all their title credentials in not only scoring four tries but then withstanding a second-half Munster comeback to emerge victorious.

The complexion of a helter-skelter and thoroughly absorbing Guinness Pro14 inter-pro changed completely after a first half dominated by Leinster, as the hosts rallied through tries from Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway but with 12 minutes remaining, the eastern province landed the killer blow.

Jordan Larmour gathered Keatley’s up-and-under uncontested and from absolutely nothing produced a score of outstanding individual brilliance to end Munster’s fight and set the locals heading for the exits.

The 20-year-old fullback firstly evaded Alex Wootton’s tackle and then put Rory Scannell on his ass with a glorious step inside. There was still more to do, but Keatley was the next to be embarrassed, as Larmour dropped the shoulder and then showed his explosive pace to tear away from Simon Zebo’s desperate attempts to bring him down.

Conway went over in the corner to bring Munster within 10 again but this was Leinster’s day and Cullen’s men have now won five of the last six meetings between the provincial rivals.

It’s hard to think of a more impressive or authoritative one than this.

Munster scorers:Tries: Conor Murray, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway [2]

Munster scorers:Tries: Conor Murray, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway [2]

Conversions: Ian Keatley [2 from 3], JJ Hanrahan [0 from 1]

Leinster scorers: Tries: Dan Leavy, penalty try, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour

Penalties: Ross Byrne [2 from 2]

Conversions: Ross Byrne [3 from 3]

MUNSTER: 15. Andrew Conway, 14. Darren Sweetnam (Simon Zebo 46’), 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Ian Keatley (JJ Hanrahan 72’), 9. Conor Murray (Duncan Williams 75’); 1. Dave Kilcoyne (James Cronin 62’), 2. Kevin O’Byrne (Niall Scannell 46’), 3. Stephen Archer (John Ryan 62’), 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (Darren O’Shea 75’), 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Tommy O’Donnell (Jack O’Donoghue 61’), 8. CJ Stander.

LEINSTER: 15. Jordan Larmour, 14. Barry Daly (Noel Reid 58’), 13. Rory O’Loughlin, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Nick McCarthy 75’); 1. Jack McGrath (captain) (Ed Byrne 40’), 2. James Tracy (Richardt Strauss 66’), 3. Michael Bent (Tadhg Furlong 47’), 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan (Mick Kearney 47’), 6. Jordi Murphy (Josh van der Flier 66’), 7. Dan Leavy, 8. Jack Conan.

Referee: Nigel Owens.

