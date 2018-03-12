  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
Dolphins expected to release star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

Three years after signing him to a $114million contract, the Miami Dolphins are ready to release Ndamukong Suh.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Mar 2018, 8:29 PM
3 hours ago 3,792 Views No Comments
Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh

THE NFL COULD soon have another big name taking part in free agency, as the Miami Dolphins are expected to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

On Monday – the day when the free-agent negotiating window begun – NFL.com and ESPN reported the Dolphins are ready to release the 31-year-old before the new league year on Wednesday.

Suh signed a massive six-year, $114.4m contract before the 2015 season and is due to cost $26.1m against the gap in 2018, a huge number given the pass-rushing defensive tackle has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in Miami.

He posted a cryptic tweet early on Monday morning from Seattle – 5:25am local time, to be exact – apparently en route to a workout. In the video he says: “Stay tuned, be some exciting things going on.”

The six-time All-Pro selection accumulated 36 sacks during his five seasons with the Detroit Lions, three times going over eight sacks in a season. But Suh has just 15.5 sacks in three years with the Dolphins, never eclipsing six.

Miami already offloaded running back Jay Ajayi last season, and last week sent wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns. 

Suh will mark the third key piece the franchise has dropped in the last seven months, and linebacker Lawrence Timmons is also set to be cut as the Dolphins make significant changes before free agency begins in earnest.

Despite his age and relative ineffectiveness over the last few seasons, Suh will immediately become one of the top names on the market once released.

- Omni

