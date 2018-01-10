  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four New Zealand rugby players banned for doping offences

A New Zealand Sevens international and a former Black Fern have been suspended.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 12:09 AM
8 hours ago 6,723 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3789452
File photo.
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: DPA/PA Images

TWO FORMER NEW Zealand representatives are among four players suspended by the country’s rugby authorities for doping offences.

Zoe Berry played one Test for the Black Ferns against England in 2012, while Glen Robertson turned out for the New Zealand U20 side in 2010 and 2011 and is a former member of the New Zealand Sevens squad.

Both were suspended for four years.

The two others, Ben Qauqau-Dodds and Rhys Pedersen, both played at senior club level.

Qauqau-Dodds is listed as the grandson of a former Fiji representative, while Pedersen was voted the “best and fairest” club player in Manawatu province last year.

Qauqau-Dodds received a two-year ban and Pedersen was suspended for 21 months.

“What this investigation has revealed is that there is a lot of ignorance in our community game on the issue of performance-enhancing drugs,” New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorensen said.

“What has happened to these four rugby players serves as a reminder that all athletes have to be very careful about what they put into their bodies.”

Berry, Pedersen, and Robertson were accused of possessing and in some cases the use or attempted use of Clenbuterol, a stimulant. Qauqau-Dodds was charged with possession and use or attempted use of anabolic steroid Metandienone.

They all pleaded guilty to at least one of the alleged offences.

The charges were laid by Drug Free Sport New Zealand, which enforces World Anti-Doping Agency codes, and follows an investigation into the website Clenbuterol NZ.

It identified a number of athletes from a range of sporting codes as making purchases from the website in 2014 and 2015.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

[embed id="embed_1"]

80-minute man McCartney intent on pushing Connacht back to best form after dip in Munster

Rugby league player dies at 23 after ‘sudden health issue’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
Manchester United hand first professional contract to 'gifted' ex-PSG teen
FOOTBALL
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
BOXING
Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month
Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month
Amir Khan to ink with Hearn and Matchroom in bid to steer career back on track - report
'One of us might never fight for a world title again': Frampton return confirmed for 21 April
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie