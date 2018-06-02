This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nigeria's new World Cup kit sells out after three million pre-orders ahead of England friendly

The Super Eagles are in action at Wembley this evening, with their new kit for the World Cup proving popular with supporters.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 4:59 PM
12 minutes ago 501 Views 2 Comments
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi pictured in Nigeria's new World Cup kit.
NIGERIA MAY NOT be favourites to win the World Cup this summer but their new kits have won over football fans.

The official home and away strips for Russia 2018 reportedly sold out within three minutes of going on sale on Nike’s online store on Friday, while people were seen queuing outside a flagship Oxford Street shop in London.

Three million shirts were said to have been pre-ordered, while non-official copies have been in huge demand in the country’s capital Lagos this week.

Nike have stated that the feathered pattern that features on the kit has been inspired by the Super Eagles, a reference to the first Nigerian team to have played in a World Cup final in 1994.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi were among those to have modeled the kit.

It will make its match debut at Wembley Stadium later this evening when Nigeria face England for a warm-up friendly ahead of the World Cup.

“From its beginnings playing as a British colony to reaching the world stage in 1994, Nigeria’s confidence is irresistible,” Nike said.

“Now, all eyes are on the young Super Eagles to show the world what they can do.”

Nigeria’s new home kit will certainly stand out at this summer’s World Cup

Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight’s friendly with the US

