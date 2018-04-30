Eight French players dumped from Six Nations squad escape further punishment

EIGHT PLAYERS THROWN off France’s Six Nations squad for partying into the small hours following a defeat to Scotland will face no further action, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said today.

The eight, including Teddy Thomas and Louis Picamoles, were jettisoned from Les Bleus’ squad in February following a boozy night out in Edinburgh.

Only two from the party, Jonathan Danty and Sekou Macalou, have yet to be recalled by France coach Jacques Brunel. The remaining players will face no further sanctions, although the FFR said that after-match activities will be more tightly controlled.

FFR president Bernard Laporte said that while the incident “undeniably harmed the reputation of our national team and our sport”, the sanctions handed down in the aftermath were “sufficient”.

Laporte, cited in a FFR statement, added: “I have asked for after-match periods to be more strictly controlled. Moreover, it is our duty to fully educate our players on the exemplary behaviour that is expected of any international player.”

