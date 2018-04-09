Fowler feels Masters second 'a step in the right direction' as he aims to land first major this year

RICKY FOWLER DIDN’T slip on a green jacket last night, but his runner-up finish at Augusta National had the 29-year-old American looking forward hungrily to the remaining majors of 2018.

Fowler insisted his one-shot loss to Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Reed wasn’t just another Major disappointment in a career that has seen them piling up.

“Obviously I want to be the one standing on top after the four rounds, but this is, if anything, a step forward,” he said. “I feel like this is a year to knock off our first.”

Last year, Fowler began the final round of the Masters one shot off the lead, carded a 76 and finished tied for 11th.

'Hmm,just over two months until the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.' Source: David Cannon

He has had six top-five finishes at Majors in the last five seasons, and in 2014 he became the first player to finish in the top five or better at all four majors without winning one of them.

“It feels a lot different,” said Fowler, who carded a scintillating 65 on Saturday to put himself five shots behind leader Reed going into the final round.

“I think the big round for me was (Saturday). I didn’t feel my best. I felt like I had to just really stick to my game plan and kind of fight through a few times.

“So I’m ready to go. I’m really looking forward to this year and the three majors that are left.”

Certainly there was no last-round let-down for Fowler this time.

He birdied six of the last 11 holes, rolling in a seven-footer at 18 to cap his closing 67.

He was pleased to “keep P-Reed honest” and also pleased to keep Ryder Cup teammate Jordan Spieth at bay.

“Solo second feels and sounds better than tied for second, so it was nice to edge out Jordan on the last,” said Fowler, who admitted this week that seeing Spieth claim three major titles by the age of 24 had been a big motivator.

He had his eye on him yesterday too, Fowler well aware that Spieth was surging up the leaderboard to threaten overnight leader Reed, firing nine birdies before ending with a bogey at 18.

“I saw Jordan was off and running today,” Fowler said. “I knew I needed a good back nine … I knew what I needed to do.

“I’m definitely happy with the week, but, at the same time, not happy that we finished second.

“Obviously I want that green jacket and this is a step in the right direction.”