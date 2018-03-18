  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club

Ireland captain says this team are ‘greedy’ and want to build on the Grand Slam win.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,723 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3910989

RORY BEST COULDN’T hide his pride and raw emotion out on the pitch and in the press conference room at Twickenham after joining Brian O’Driscoll and Karl Mullen in the elite club of captaining Ireland to Grand Slam glory.

Rory Best celebrates winning with his children Ben and Penny The Ireland captain with his children Ben and Penny. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With his wife and two young children by his side, Best soaked up and savoured the moment having played a colossal role in Ireland’s raid of England’s citadel, with Joe Schmidt’s side becoming just the third Irish team to achieve the feat of a clean sweep, emulating their 1948 and 2009 counterparts.

Lifting the Six Nations trophy aloft on St Patrick’s Day of all days, at this stadium of all stadiums, ranks as the ‘biggest highlight’ of Best’s career, who is now Ireland’s most decorated captain.

Two Grand Slams, four Six Nations, victory over the All Blacks and a Test win over South Africa in their own back yard — the 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down..

His role should not be underestimated even if Ireland’s lineout wobbled at times and his overall impact during the championship weren’t as eye-catching as some of those around him.

Best and Rob Kearney are the only two surviving members from the Grand Slam-winning squad in 2009. That in itself says a lot.

“For me personally, it’s a little bit more special [than 2009],” the hooker said.

“Not only starting every game but captaining the side. Every kid grows up dreaming of playing for Ireland and when you do that the next thing you want to do is win something for Ireland.

“To win something as captain in that special green jersey, it’s something that dreams are made of.

“It’s up there as the biggest highlight of my career. To do it with this bunch of players and staff, it’s a really tight-knit group. I know a lot of teams say that if they do well or win games but it’s a special bunch.”

12 straight Test victories now, unbeaten in a year.

Schmidt’s side have been ruthless and utterly clinical in everything they have done during this championship, and enormity of the achievement is magnified when you consider only twice before have Ireland come back from Paris and London with victories in the same season.

Ireland's Rory Best celebrates winning the grand slam The 35-year-old lifts the Six Nations trophy. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Best, like his head coach, points to the injection of youth as a key factor in Ireland’s record-breaking run, with several of the squad — Stockdale, Larmour and Ryan to name a few — yet to taste defeat in the Six Nations.

“I think we knew that we had to target the first game and then go one game at a time after that,” he continued.

“You look at the fine margins and after 75 minutes we looked dead and buried in Paris having controlled a game that we should have already won. Those are the little moments.

“It’s reflective of how much we know the effort that went in and how special that kick from Johnny was. We tried to ensure that magic moments like that don’t go unrewarded and reward came this afternoon with that win.”

And Best firmly believes this class of 2018 has the potential to build on a Grand Slam win and propel Irish rugby to new, rarefied heights.

“I think it really depends,” he added, when asked where this team can go.

“We’re really happy with today. We wanted a Grand Slam and I think we’ll look beyond that at a later date.

“It all depends on how we kick on. The way the younger players have come in, and not just fitted in, but wanting to keep getting better. As long as they keep that mentality and the guys who are a bit more experienced keep that want to keep going forward, that’s all you can ask.

“We’ll not know until our next go in the green jersey but knowing the group, this is what we wanted but we’ll always want more because we’re competitive and we’re a little bit greedy.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We fear no team in the world and we’ve proven on our day we can compete with the best’

The day of days – 20 pictures from Ireland’s Grand Slam celebrations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
'We fear no team in the world and we've proven on our day we can compete with the best'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
ENGLAND
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie