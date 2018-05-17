Tadhg Beirne back at lock as Scarlets lay title on the line in Glasgow

IRELAND’S TADHG BEIRNE will start in the second row as defending champions Scarlets take on the competition pace-setters in tomorrow’s Pro14 semi-final in Glasgow (kick-off 19.45, Sky Sports).

The Munster-bound Kildare man switches to the row after a run at blindside since the Champions Cup semi-final. Aaron Shingler comes back into the side to fill the number six shirt.

Leigh Halfpenny’s hamstring trouble means Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback while Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies will hope to spark Scarlets’ attack.

Warriors coach Dave Rennie has welcomed back Jonny Gray to combat Beirne in the engine room, while Lions wing Tommy Seymour returns to form an exciting back three with Stuart Hogg and DTH van der Merwe.

Stuart Hogg. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Finn Russell, who will play his last game at Scotstoun before moving to Racing 92, is partnered by George Horne at half-back.

Glasgow Warriors

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. George Horne

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Jonny Gray

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Callum Gibbins

8. Ryan Wilson Capt.

Replacements:

16. George Turner

17. Alex Allan

18. Siua Halanukonuka

19. Rob Harley

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Peter Horne

23. Ruaridh Jackson

Scarlets

15 Johnny McNicholl

14 Tom Prydie

13 Scott Williams

12 Hadleigh Parkes

11 Steff Evans

10 Rhys Patchell

9 Gareth Davies

1 Rob Evans

2 Ken Owens Capt.

3 Samson Lee

4 Tadhg Beirne

5 Steve Cummins

6 Aaron Shingler

7 James Davies

8 John Barclay

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Wyn Jones

18. Werner Kruger

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Will Boyde

21 Jonathan Evans

22. Dan Jones

23 Steff Hughes