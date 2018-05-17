Tadhg Beirne back at lock as Scarlets lay title on the line in Glasgow

IRELAND’S TADHG BEIRNE will start in the second row as defending champions Scarlets take on the competition pace-setters in tomorrow’s Pro14 semi-final in Glasgow (kick-off 19.45, Sky Sports).
The Munster-bound Kildare man switches to the row after a run at blindside since the Champions Cup semi-final. Aaron Shingler comes back into the side to fill the number six shirt.
Leigh Halfpenny’s hamstring trouble means Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback while Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies will hope to spark Scarlets’ attack.
Warriors coach Dave Rennie has welcomed back Jonny Gray to combat Beirne in the engine room, while Lions wing Tommy Seymour returns to form an exciting back three with Stuart Hogg and DTH van der Merwe.
Finn Russell, who will play his last game at Scotstoun before moving to Racing 92, is partnered by George Horne at half-back.
Glasgow Warriors
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg
12. Sam Johnson
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Finn Russell
9. George Horne
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Tim Swinson
5. Jonny Gray
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Callum Gibbins
8. Ryan Wilson Capt.
Replacements:
16. George Turner
17. Alex Allan
18. Siua Halanukonuka
19. Rob Harley
20. Chris Fusaro
21. Henry Pyrgos
22. Peter Horne
23. Ruaridh Jackson
Scarlets
15 Johnny McNicholl
14 Tom Prydie
13 Scott Williams
12 Hadleigh Parkes
11 Steff Evans
10 Rhys Patchell
9 Gareth Davies
1 Rob Evans
2 Ken Owens Capt.
3 Samson Lee
4 Tadhg Beirne
5 Steve Cummins
6 Aaron Shingler
7 James Davies
8 John Barclay
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Wyn Jones
18. Werner Kruger
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyde
21 Jonathan Evans
22. Dan Jones
23 Steff Hughes
