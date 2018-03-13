  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serena falls to Venus in battle of the Williams sisters at Indian Wells

Playing her first competitive tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, Serena lost to Venus Williams in straight sets on Monday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 8:23 AM
2 hours ago 1,144 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3900314
Venus Williams defeated sister Serena at Indian Wells
Venus Williams defeated sister Serena at Indian Wells
Venus Williams defeated sister Serena at Indian Wells

SERENA WILLIAMS AND her comeback was cut short by sister Venus at Indian Wells, while world number two Caroline Wozniacki survived.

Playing her first competitive tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, 23-time grand slam champion Serena fell to Venus in straight sets on Monday.

Joining Venus in the fourth round was Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who was less than convincing in the desert.

Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Vesnina was bundled out by Angelique Kerber earlier in the day.

While all eyes were on Serena, Venus stole the show in her 6-3 6-4 victory.

Venus, the eighth seed, was a class above in the 29th meeting between the Williams sisters – Serena boasting a 17-11 head-to-head record before the blockbuster clash.

The seven-time major winner defeated Serena for the first time since 2014, while claiming her first straight-sets win against her youngster sister since 2008, despite a late stumble.

Venus was leading 5-2 when she wasted a match point and the 37-year-old needed to fend off a break point in the 10th game before closing it out.

It was far from convincing for Wozniacki, who prevailed 6-4 2-6 6-3 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Wozniacki overturned a 4-1 deficit in the opening set as she reeled off five successive games to take the lead.

The Danish star could not stop Sasnovich in the second set, however, as a decider loomed.

But Wozniacki managed to compose herself, regrouping after dropping the opening game before progressing.

Wozniacki, who will face 20th seed Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the quarter-finals, said: “I was struggling finding my rhythm. I didn’t really feel comfortable out there today. Didn’t really get my game going the way I wanted to.”

Vesnina’s title defence was ended by two-time grand slam winner Kerber, who triumphed 7-5 6-2.

After losing the first four games of the match, Vesnina responded by winning five on the bounce for a chance to serve for the set.

But Vesnina never earned a set point as Kerber overcome a marathon first set – saving break points and reeling off the final three games.

The second set was more straightforward for Kerber, who will now play Caroline Garcia in the last 16 after the Frenchwoman eliminated Daria Gavrilova 7-5 6-4.

“I know what to expect. I played against her at the end of last year,” Kerber said. “It’s another quite big match for me, and I will go out there, try to play like I played the last weeks and try to enjoy the next match.”

Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens and fourth seed Elina Svitolina were among those to bow out.

The complete chancer’s guide to getting through the 2018 Cheltenham Festival

Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' â Kompany eyes title win against Man United
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
'If I were them, I would think of another player': Mourinho warns Real Madrid off De Gea
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
FOOTBALL
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
Coutinho: Neymar's return to Barcelona 'would be awesome'
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
IRELAND
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
SCOTLAND
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
ENGLAND
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie