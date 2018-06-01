Dundalk blast five past Hoops to maintain lead at the top and pile pressure on Bradley

Shamrock Rovers 2

Dundalk 5

Ben Blake reports from Tallaght Stadium

A CLINICAL SECOND half saw Dundalk overcome Shamrock Rovers in a seven-goal thriller tonight.

The Hoops went in front after four minutes thanks to Dan Carr’s fifth goal of the season, but the league’s top scorer Pat Hoban replied before half-time.

Stephen Kenny’s side were ruthless after the interval, scoring four more through Dan Cleary, Dane Massey and a double from Robbie Benson, with Roberto Lopes also getting on the scoresheet.

Graham Burke was given permission to sit out the fixture in order to be fully-prepared for Ireland’s friendly with the US tomorrow, and Rovers’ top scorer was replaced by Joel Coustrain, while Aaron Bolger came into the midfield for Dave McAllister.

The Lilywhites team saw one change from the side that hammered Bray 5-0 a week ago as Dane Massey returned at left full-back in place Dean Jarvis.

But it was the home side who got off to the perfect start with a little help from the Dundalk backline. Goalkeeper Gary Rogers had to scramble to prevent Brian Gartland from scoring an own goal after the defender had directed Ronan Finn’s cross on target, and Carr followed in to prod home from close range.

Here's the goal from Dan Carr that has put @ShamrockRovers 1-0 up at Tallaght Stadium.





Stephen Bradley’s men took the game to the league leaders early on and had a legitimate penalty claim on eight minutes as Aaron Bolger appeared to be taken down in the box by Gartland.

Rovers defender Lopes then picked up the first booking of the night, and he’s lucky it wasn’t red after a dangerously-high challenge on Jamie McGrath.

Former Huddersfield Town striker Carr should have doubled his tally shortly afterwards but he headed straight at Rogers after connecting with Coustrain’s lobbed ball over the top.

Dundalk began to string a few of passes together with Chris Shields, Dylan Connolly and Sean Hoare involved to set up Michael Duffy, who screwed his shot high and wide on 18 minutes.

The encounter had barely reached the midway point of the first half when Carr was forced off with a head injury and Gary Shaw was tasked with leading the line for Rovers.

Dundalk weren’t at their best during the opening period, but a well-worked goal drew them level with 37 minutes on the clock. Michael Duffy ghosted by a couple of challenges before finding Hoban, who glanced a header beyond Chencinski.

Duffy assist ✔️



Hoban goal ✔️



Dundalk are level in Tallaght.

Hoops skipper Finn was left bloodied after a nasty clash of heads with Gartland just before the break, and the midfielder didn’t emerge for the second half as McAllister took his place.

From the hour-mark, the goals begin to flow with as Dan Cleary powered a header into the back of the net after latching onto Benson’s free-kick.

60: Dan Cleary heads home his first goal for @DundalkFC and goes straight towards the Shamrock Rovers bench to celebrate.

Four minutes later, Massey drilled under the body of Chencinski to make it 3-1. The Rovers keeper should have done better and new signing Alan Mannus — sitting in the crowd tonight — will be confident of taking the number one shirt when he becomes eligible to play on 1 July.

64: Tomer Chencinski won't want to see this again.



Dane Massey makes it 3-1 to @DundalkFC at Tallaght Stadium.

The hosts were given a glimmer of hope, puling one back as Coustrain’s effort crashed off the bar and Lopes reacted quickest, but it was short-lived.

Benson added two more with low drives into the bottom corner and there were chants of “We want Bradley out” from the home supporters after the fifth goal went in.

At full-time, they even unfurled a banner that read “It’s not working out. Enough is enough” to pile more pressure on the Rovers boss.

77: Robbie Benson with hi second of the night to make it 5-2.



Brian Kerr left questioning some of the decision making from Shamrock Rovers.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Tomer Chencinski; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne; Aaron Bolger (Brandon Kavanagh 70), Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn (c) (Dave McAlliser 46), Joel Coustrain, Sean Kavanagh; Dan Carr (Gary Shaw 25).

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland (c), Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly (Krisztian Adorjan 67), Jamie McGrath (Karolis Chvedukas 87), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marcus Tagbajumi 87).