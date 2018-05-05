Spike O'Sullivan keeps dream fights alive as he batters overmatched foe in California

CORK MIDDLEWEIGHT GARY â€˜Spikeâ€™ Oâ€™Sullivan kept himself in the mix for a shot at either Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin with a facile victory over the undersized Berlin Abreu at StubHub Center, Carson, California overnight.

The dominant Oâ€™Sullivan dished out a beating for three rounds before Abreu â€“ inactive for 18 months and up two divisions from welterweight â€“ decided heâ€™d had enough.

With his fifth successive stoppage victory on North American soil, he world-rated Irishman improves his record to 28-2(20KOs). Abreu drops to 14-2(11KOs).

Sporting a green sombrero to the ring â€“ a nod to the swathes of Mexican-Americans present on Cinco de Mayo weekend â€“ as well as the Cork City FC logo on his kilt (yes, kilt), Oâ€™Sullivan cut a confident figure, fist-bumping fans and enjoying a joke with trainer Packie Collins during the introductions.

Â¡Un irlandÃ©s a la mexicana!



Gary O' Sullivan sorprende con su indumentaria en el ring.ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ª#GBPxESPN #BOXEOxESPN ðŸ¥Š



(ðŸŽ¥ VÃ­a @GoldenBoyBoxing)



ðŸ”¥ Â¡EN VIVO!

ESPN 3 ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ / ESPN Deportes ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ pic.twitter.com/g809BQbiDS — ESPN Boxeo (@ESPNBoxeo) May 5, 2018

Spike marched forward from the off, working his way in behind a solid jab which â€“ mere seconds in â€“ caught Abreu off balance. The 33-year-old crunched the Americanâ€™s softer body and became exponentially more dominant as the early rounds progressed, though Abreu did find some limited success by way of two thudding right uppercuts through Oâ€™Sullivanâ€™s guard.

It was the blown-up welterweight who began strongest in what would be the final verse: Abreu unleashed a fusillade at the start of the third â€“ most of it deflected with relative ease by Oâ€™Sullivan, who was more than happy to return fire.

As the Mahon middleweight threw with spite and Abreu retreated, clearly struggling, there was a a hum of inevitability about the finish.

In truth it was anticlimactic and bizarre in equal measure: Under fire, Abreu â€“ who had been warned for losing his gumshield to a probing Spike shot a round prior â€“ petulantly spat it out with a smirk. The respite cost him a point, but his hesitancy to rejoin the one-sided action suggested a cognisance that the judgesâ€™ scorecards would be futile.

Abreu swallowed more punishment as the third drew to a close, but declined the opportunity to answer the bell for the fourth. As Oâ€™Sullivan put back on his sombrero, Abreu â€“ being roundly booed â€“ stormed down the tunnel, declining even to wait for the ceremonials.

Oscar De La Hoya congratulated Oâ€™Sullivan at centre-ring as the Cork man kicked off his lucrative new three-fight Golden Boy Promotions deal with a routine win that should open the door to bigger nights ahead.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Oâ€™Sullivan confirmed that heâ€™d meet with Golden Boy on Friday night to discuss a potential bout with the currently-suspended Canelo Alvarez in September.